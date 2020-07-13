9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 13, 2020
Government determined to end poverty through the promotion of Climate Change resilience programs

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has said that his government is determined to end poverty through the promotion of Climate Change resilience programs.

Speaking when he visited the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR) were he handed over support to beneficiaries in Lukulu district and handed out empowerment funds to various groups, President Lungu said that the program have allowed people in Western and Southern Provinces to diversify their sources of income.

The Head of State said that the government with support from the World Bank is scaling up the program to Northern, Muchinga and Luapula provinces.

President LUNGU said that 100 million United States dollars has been pumped into the program following the successful implementation of the project in Western Province.

And during the ceremony 13 groups were given empowerment funds to venture in livestock, crafts, milling and mining.

Speaking at the same event Minister of National Planning Alexander Chiteme said the government will continue helping families that have been hit by Climate Change.

And one of the beneficiary Namakando Mubita said members of her group are now able to take their children to school.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu hands over a Grant Cheque to Mukelebai Mulonda of Mixwest Hardware Limited in Lukulu district, Western Province
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu hands over a Grant Cheque to Mukelebai Mulonda of Mixwest Hardware Limited in Lukulu district, Western Province

Some of the Beneficiaries of Pilot Program for Climate Resilience
Some of the Beneficiaries of Pilot Program for Climate Resilience

7 COMMENTS

  2. There may be some grounds to argue that poverty can be ended “through the promotion of Climate Change resilience programs”. But climate change is not the main driver of poverty in Zambia. Has never been, but wiill accelerate under cluessless ECL and his PF. The quickest and easiest minimum and preliminary strategy to end poverty in Zambia is to vote out ECL and his PF as soon as yesterday. No individual or single party in the history of Zambia has run down the country, morgaged its future to foreign interests, motivated PF thugs, and amassed so much wealth not justified or rationalized from salaries as ECL, his cabinet and PF have. For example, “The President shall be paid a- (a) salary calculated at annual rate of K487,839.00 and (b) special annual allowance of K129,413.00.”…

  5. Poverty in Zambia is driven primarily by bad leadership and poor governance …you cant be talking about climate change when all you have been doing in the last 5 years is reading speeches about it ..you only see change when there is opportunity to receive donor funding….what a lazy bum you are..you have never even invested zero million in solar energy.

  6. For all along where was he. Giving 1 million Kwacha to buy votes. Please people don’t be taken by ride. Next year vote wisely.

  8. Poverty hmmm!!! Leaders always skirt around the primary drivers of alleviating poverty and are ever quick to jump on secondary programs! A well founded nation in Agriculture, health and, education enhances development with sustainable support of secondary programs investment!

