President Edgar Lungu has said that his government is determined to end poverty through the promotion of Climate Change resilience programs.

Speaking when he visited the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR) were he handed over support to beneficiaries in Lukulu district and handed out empowerment funds to various groups, President Lungu said that the program have allowed people in Western and Southern Provinces to diversify their sources of income.

The Head of State said that the government with support from the World Bank is scaling up the program to Northern, Muchinga and Luapula provinces.

President LUNGU said that 100 million United States dollars has been pumped into the program following the successful implementation of the project in Western Province.

And during the ceremony 13 groups were given empowerment funds to venture in livestock, crafts, milling and mining.

Speaking at the same event Minister of National Planning Alexander Chiteme said the government will continue helping families that have been hit by Climate Change.

And one of the beneficiary Namakando Mubita said members of her group are now able to take their children to school.