9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 13, 2020
type here...
General News

Harry Kalaba has no Covid-19-DP

By Chief Editor
37 views
4
General News Harry Kalaba has no Covid-19-DP
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The opposition Democratic Party has refuted media reports that its leader Harry Kalaba has tested positive to Covid-19.

DP Spokesperson Judith Kabemba said the party is astonished with the story runnung in the Mast Newspaper that Mr. Kalaba is hospitalised with Covid 19 in UTH.

“As a matter of fact, President Harry Kalaba is home and has no Covid 19. We are taken aback on how someone would get a fake story and without verifying it, make a publication in the name of news. We appel for professionalism in media reporting,” Ms. Kabemba said.

She said the publication is false and must be dispelled with the contempt it deserves.

Ms. Kabemba has since challenged anyone to produce results indicating that Mr. Kalaba tested positive to Covid 19.

We need to realise that President Kalaba is also a human being and as such he can also fall sick, but associating every kind of a small sickness to COVID 19 is a very sick joke and defamatory on his part.”

“It is in this regard that we retaliate to inform the nation that the situation with President Kalaba is normal and getting on well from the under weather situation, contrary to falsehood that he is admitted in UTH hospital for Covid 19.”

She added, “We urge people not to take President Kalaba’s health for political expediency, because it is not morally right in our Society to politicise someone’s health and attempt to get political mileage out it.”

Previous articleYALI scales up Bill 10 education around the country

4 COMMENTS

  3. Get well soon Harry….
    Even covid-19 temulandu. That Chilufya’s attempted covid- positive stunt by PF was a flop. Nobody wished him well, nobody paid attention, and life went good without him.

    1
    1

  4. Kalaba is a very vocal person why are you speaking for him? Bring him out . Let him speak for himself. Dora spoke for herself, Kafwaya spoke for himself, the president of Brazil spoke for himself. Why is Kalaba using vuvuzela when we know Harry to be the spokesman for the party himself? Very rarely if any have we heard of the DP spokeperson. Bring Harry out!!

    1

  5. @Luka Chpt 1 we are told “The situation with President Kalaba is normal and getting on well from the under weather situation” means he’s unwell. they will bring Harry out!!! soon when he’s fine. Wishing him a quick recovery and Gods blessings.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

Harry Kalaba has no Covid-19-DP

The opposition Democratic Party has refuted media reports that its leader Harry Kalaba has tested positive to Covid-19. DP Spokesperson...
Read more
Feature Politics

YALI scales up Bill 10 education around the country

Chief Editor - 9
The Young African Leaders Initiative has unveiled Bill Boards that accurately explain the provisions of Bill No 10 which seeks to amend the Constitution....
Read more
Headlines

IBA Board embarks on a countrywide familiarization and sensitization visit of broadcasting stations

Chief Editor - 5
The newly appointed Independent Broadcasting Authority Board has embarked on a countrywide familiarization and sensitization visit of broadcasting stations. The Board has so far visited...
Read more
General News

PF shocked and saddened by the the untimely death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga

Chief Editor - 9
The Patriotic Front has received with shock and profound sadness the untimely death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga –the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of...
Read more
General News

UNESCO unanimously adopts the Global Africa Priority Resolution

Chief Editor - 1
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation Executive Board Members, have unanimously adopted the Global Africa Priority Resolution which was sponsored by nearly...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

PF shocked and saddened by the the untimely death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga

General News Chief Editor - 9
The Patriotic Front has received with shock and profound sadness the untimely death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga –the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of...
Read more

UNESCO unanimously adopts the Global Africa Priority Resolution

General News Chief Editor - 1
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation Executive Board Members, have unanimously adopted the Global Africa Priority Resolution which was sponsored by nearly...
Read more

Disaster Management Unit starts the assessment of the state of red locusts in affected districts

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has commenced an assessment of the state of red locusts in affected districts in Western Province. DMMU National...
Read more

Copperbelt Province has received 80 percent of its Fertilizer Allocation

General News Chief Editor - 7
Copperbelt Province has received 80 percent of its total 32-thousand 5-hundred and 50 Metric tonnes fertilizer allocation under the Farmer Input Support Programme, FISP. Provincial...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.