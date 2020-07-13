The Patriotic Front has received with shock and profound sadness the untimely death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga –the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says Dr Mulenga immensely contributed to the Party in Opposition as part of PF’s think tank, Deputy Secretary General and acting Secretary General, demonstrating his aptitude as an intellectual par excellence.
“He has now joined the great crowd of witnesses led by our Patriarch – President Michael Chilufya Sata and other PF departed heroes, as they watch from heavenly terraces how the ruling Party runs its race in serving the people of Zambia”, he said.
Mr Mwila said the PF honour his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his wife Mrs. Mary Mulenga and the family; as well as the Minister of Home Affairs and staff at the Ministry.
The Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr. Chileshe Mulenga died yesterday.
Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti confirmed Dr Chileshe’s death.
“The Government of the Republic of Zambia regrets to announce the sudden death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs who died in Lusaka yesterday morning, Sunday, 12th July, 2020,” Dr Miti said.
President Edgar Lungu has expressed shock on this sudden sad development and has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.
Too bad for his death. Just unfortunate also to learn he was a PF think tank. Wonder how many more PF cadres we have in government.
Very sad. It has really affected me as this is a huge blow to the country at large. We thank him for the sacrifice of serving our country. The man was very intelligent and he would have picked to work in private sector for way more money. However, he sacrificed to help his country. A character and value which the cowardly diasporans lack
Iwe ka kaizer…he chose to work in government cos of the corruption perks that come withe the job. Why didnt you stick to being a Lab technician….ofcourse you were attracted by corruption in Lungu’s administration. No wonder Sata fired you….only to be reinstated by the Don of corruption. And I say you have done quite well for a Lab technician.
Go well Chileshe!! You were a true son of the Soil and convey our greetings to HE Micheal Chilufya Sata. Please tell him that the Party is still in charge and working for the people. Mentioned to him that Kalufyanya achili alelwisha ukuteka despite number of rejections he has been sunjected to by the people . Go well! Go well !Go well Chileshe wesu.
