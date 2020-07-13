The Patriotic Front has received with shock and profound sadness the untimely death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga –the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says Dr Mulenga immensely contributed to the Party in Opposition as part of PF’s think tank, Deputy Secretary General and acting Secretary General, demonstrating his aptitude as an intellectual par excellence.

“He has now joined the great crowd of witnesses led by our Patriarch – President Michael Chilufya Sata and other PF departed heroes, as they watch from heavenly terraces how the ruling Party runs its race in serving the people of Zambia”, he said.

Mr Mwila said the PF honour his legacy and mourn his loss alongside his wife Mrs. Mary Mulenga and the family; as well as the Minister of Home Affairs and staff at the Ministry.

The Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dr. Chileshe Mulenga died yesterday.

Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti confirmed Dr Chileshe’s death.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia regrets to announce the sudden death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs who died in Lusaka yesterday morning, Sunday, 12th July, 2020,” Dr Miti said.

President Edgar Lungu has expressed shock on this sudden sad development and has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.