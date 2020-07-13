The Women from the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Lusaka have asked Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini to take stern action against UPND Choma central lawmaker Cornelius Mweetwa if he fails to apologise for disrespecting Republican vice President Inonge Wina

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, PF vice provincial chairlady Chilando Chitangala said it is sad that Mr. Mweetwa has refused to apologise to the Vice President for issuing derogatory remarks against her on the floor of the house.

She said it was heart-breaking that at a time woman are fighting for 50 percent representation in parliament there are men like Mr. Mweetwa who are making it difficult.

‘ We are aggrieved as women in this country by the remarks made by Hon. Mweetwa against the Vice President, this is at a time we are fighting for 50/50 representation in parliament and other key decision making positions and the men we think can support us are by the ones disrespecting us’ Ms. Chitangala said.

She Mrs. Wina has inspired many women to join politics because of her exemplary leadership style.

‘ The exemplary leadership of Madam Inonge Wina inspired some of us women to be in politics and the speaker of the National Assembly should take this matter seriously because men like Him. Mweetwa are making it difficult for women to be politics,’ said Ms.Chitangala.

She added that women groups should also come out and condemn the conduct of the Choma central lawmaker.

She said there was need for the quick enactment of the constitution amendment Bill number 10 because it will guarantee women representation in parliament.