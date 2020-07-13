President Edgar Lungu has transferred Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Dr Felix Phiri to the Ministry of Defence.

According to a statement released to the media by his Special Assistant for Press and Public relations, Isaac Chipampe, the President has also transferred Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Mr Stardy Mwale to Cabinet Office to be in charge of the Remuneration Division in the same capacity.

Remuneration Division Permanent Secretary at Cabinet Office Mr Kashell Mwenya has since been moved to the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development in the same capacity.

And Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Mr Charles Mushota has been transferred to Luapula Province.

The President has wished the Permanent Secretaries the best in their new portfolios.