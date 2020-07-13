President Edgar Lungu has transferred Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Dr Felix Phiri to the Ministry of Defence.
According to a statement released to the media by his Special Assistant for Press and Public relations, Isaac Chipampe, the President has also transferred Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Mr Stardy Mwale to Cabinet Office to be in charge of the Remuneration Division in the same capacity.
Remuneration Division Permanent Secretary at Cabinet Office Mr Kashell Mwenya has since been moved to the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development in the same capacity.
And Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Mr Charles Mushota has been transferred to Luapula Province.
The President has wished the Permanent Secretaries the best in their new portfolios.
Crooks like Mr Stardy Mwale simply being reshuffled to another department where there is handling of funds so he can steal some more
Now Zambia waits a major long over due transfer in 2021 or perhaps earlier: the transfer of clueless and incompetent ECL and his PF out of government. We are impatiently eager for a fresh breath of governance in Zambia. Now, it is just suffering and nightmares.
SO THE HOME AFFAIRS PORTFOLIO REMAINS VACANT?
Part and parcel of management. This will improve productivity and performance. Excellent
Let them bury their colleague first naimwe.
Why panic just because of PS death? Start running like mad bees even before burial ??
It’s shameful how virtually are positions are now held by Congolese and Malawians, as though there are no Zambians. This is how genocides start!
Why does the president interfere so much with the Civil service? What’s the role of the public service commission? How about scrapping it if the president wants to appoint Permanent Secretaries? Should n’t the president’s role end with the appointment of his ministers?