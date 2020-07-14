Following the submissions by the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID), the United Party for National Development (UPND) and other Stakeholders, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has decided to reduce the proposed nomination fees for the 2021 General Elections that are scheduled to be held on 12th August 2021.
In a statement released to the media this morning and signed by the Commission Public Relations Manager, Margaret Chimanse, ECZ said that, in considering the adjustment to the proposed nomination fees, the Commission took into account all the stakeholders submissions and concerns, as well as other factors such as inflation, increased cost of conducting nominations and polls, including the issuance of the free Voter Registers to all Presidential candidates which cost K610,000.00 per candidate.
“The Commission, therefore, wishes to thank all Political Parties and Stakeholders for the cordial engagement and submissions regarding the proposed nomination fees,” concluded the statement adding that Political parties and aspiring candidates shall be required to pay the nomination fees four weeks before the nomination date to allow effective and efficient processing of the nominations.
Below are the revised and Commission approved nomination fees:
