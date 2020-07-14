The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU has assured suppliers of face masks that it will pay everyone before the end of August when auditors conclude auditing all the received items.

Speaking in an interview, DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said the funds to pay all the suppliers are available and will be released at once to pay everyone.

He said his office had received its targeted number of face masks from various suppliers from across the country and have since been distributed to all the schools to pupils in examination classes.

Mr Kabwe said auditors have been engaged as a way of enhancing accountability and building public confidence in the operations of the Unit.

The National Coordinator said he is however impressed that a lot of youths came on board and supplied the masks in accordance with the 75 percent which was put aside for youths and women to supply.

He said the continued participation of youths in such activities will help them to be self-reliant and not depend on handouts for sustenance.

He urged youths to continue working with the government and make use of every opportunity that comes as a way of wealth creation.

He stated that President EDGAR LUNGU also recently reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering youths at all levels across the country.

Mr Kabwe said his office is open to all youths who would want to engage him on any matter.