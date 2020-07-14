Chief Cooma of Choma District in Southern Province has castigated the behavior of opposition political party, United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament for Choma Central Cornelius Mweetwa over his remarks against Vice President Inonge Wina on the floor of the house in parliament.
The chief observed that it is shocking to see an Honourable Member of Parliament behave in the manner he did adding that a leader should serve with respect and honor in and out of parliament .
Chief Cooma has since pledged to counsel Hon. Mweetwa to ensure that he offers an apology and stops such behaviors as it would set a bad precedence in the country.
Meanwhile Chief Cooma has appealed to President Edgar Lungu not to feel discouraged but continue working hard and delivering development to all parts of the country.
Commenting on the Incident that recently happened in Monze District where UNPD carders jeered the Presidential motorcade Chief Cooma said that behavior should be condemned and people involved should be reminded that Zambia is a democratic Country which can only be ruled by one president at a time.
He said the behavior exhibited by UPND carders in Monze District should however not be allowed to continue.
He reminded people of Southern Province that President Edgar Lungu is President of all Zambians and has a responsibility of checking on all developmental projects in the country and was free to visit any part of the country without intimidation.
He noted that the people of Monze District have the Monze- Nickle road which they have been asking government to work on but wondered how the president was going to work on such projects if the people were giving him such attitudes.
He advised Chiefs to continue working with the government of the day and ensure that development is taken without intimidation.
Chief Cooma has also declared his support for the Constitution amendment bill number 10.
He said the bill contains many good things that can help Zambia move forward.
The Chief was speaking when Religious Affairs and National Guidance Minister Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili MP, paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace.
Mweetwa said what the vice President said that the gassing was done by opposition was not factual, so what is the counselling for. In the same vein why doesn’t the Vice President just bring evidence that the opposition was responsible for gassing. Simple
Mweetwa is not a kid or your son Bwana chief! There is nothing to apologize for!
Some Chiefs have become political puppets and therefore irrelevant and stumbling blocks to progress!
Let the next government abolish these irrelevant establishments the way Tanzania did.
Ati Tuchawa bati!
Veep must substantiate her claims as Malao above has said! It is indeed shameful for the veep of the country to make such an accusation, and one needs not apologize for stating so.
Another article on this website says that we ought to treat her as a lawmaker and a politician, this issue of her being a woman and an enderly person is the reason why we are failing to fight gender and age discrimination, if the veep was a man, people would ignore this. Let us ask her what she feels, I bet you she isnt fit for the job is she says she feels hurt and sad.
This is political leadership, state facts and prove them, otherwise, keep quiet.
The chief has said well he’s promotion oneness. I know those who are against him are waiting for their Chief (UPND cadre) Mukuni to uncouth the unprintables
Its not only the economy which is down in this country. Even logic and thinking is a big problem. How can telling a vice president to be truthful be considered demining, the Vice President has not provided any iota of evidence to her claim and Mweetwa should be apologizing? A President or Vice President are human beings and very fallible. The one who wants to counsel Mweetwa must be counselled that Mweetwa and Vice President are equals in parliament and Mweetwa has the right to question things that are not truthful.
The non facts which Mweetwa is exposing has nothing to do with Chief Mukuni. Please be objective. Nobody and I repeat nobody should just stand up and start accusing people without substantiating , this we should even be educating our children. There is absolutely nothing for Mweetwa to apologise on unless there is a lot of time to waste.
On Cornelius Mweetwa, the Chief is right. Mweetwa behaved like a very uncultured young man. If all of us would do what Mweetwa did to erring elders then we don’t have a country. There are so many fronts on which you can score political goals but definitely no being insolent. Let’s learn to moderate our language. There’s so much anarchy in society because leaders are using strong language against each other. We need civility in politics, whatever the circumstances. VJ can be handy in educating these young politicians about diplomacy
There’s a “dispute” here. Let it go to arbitration.
So he said it on the floor of parliament? Or was this his refusal to apologize? Elo wamene uyu Religion And Affairs Minister enze kuni when pictures were being stolen from Nigeria to be cast on a presidential Facebook page?
We wish the chief all the best. It is not easy giving counsel to a possessed evil child who is under the spell of an evil demigod satanist by name of HH. Upnd lack respect and are desperate to get power. I don’t blame some of their behaviour because imagine trying over 5 times to win elections held every 5 years and failing every time. I have advised them to change their leader, however the tribalism is deeply entrenched and they will stick with hh until he dies whilst in opposition.
We wish the chief all the best. It is not easy giving counsel to a possessed evil child who is under the spell of an evil demigod satanist by name of HH. Upnd lack respect and are desperate to get power. I don’t blame some of their behaviour because imagine trying over 5 times to win elections held every 5 years and failing every time. I have advised them to change their leader, however the tribalism is deeply entrenched and they will stick with hh until he dies whilst in opposition. Btw lusakatimes sort this b.loody website you are useless
Invoke Commission of Inquiry on privatization to tame these herders
CHIEF MWEETWA IS NOT THE ONE TO BE COUNCELLED DO THA TO WINA WHO HAS BEEN LYING TO THE NATION FOR A LONG TIME. SHE SHOULD BE COUNCELLED TO STOP LYING TO IMPORTANT ISSUES OF THE NATION. CHIEFS DONT BE PURPETS, WHO IS BEHIND THE GASSING AND WHO BURNT THE MARKES? WE WERE TOLD THE MARKETS WILL BE BUILT IN SIX MONTHS BY WINA, HOW MANY YEARS HAVE PASSED? CHIEF FIRST READ BETWEEN LINES, WHY DID THE VICE PRESIDENT LIE? IS SHE A LIER? WHAT TO YOU CALL A PERSON WHO LIE? I WANT TO LEARN.