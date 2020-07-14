Chief Cooma of Choma District in Southern Province has castigated the behavior of opposition political party, United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament for Choma Central Cornelius Mweetwa over his remarks against Vice President Inonge Wina on the floor of the house in parliament.

The chief observed that it is shocking to see an Honourable Member of Parliament behave in the manner he did adding that a leader should serve with respect and honor in and out of parliament .

Chief Cooma has since pledged to counsel Hon. Mweetwa to ensure that he offers an apology and stops such behaviors as it would set a bad precedence in the country.

Meanwhile Chief Cooma has appealed to President Edgar Lungu not to feel discouraged but continue working hard and delivering development to all parts of the country.

Commenting on the Incident that recently happened in Monze District where UNPD carders jeered the Presidential motorcade Chief Cooma said that behavior should be condemned and people involved should be reminded that Zambia is a democratic Country which can only be ruled by one president at a time.

He said the behavior exhibited by UPND carders in Monze District should however not be allowed to continue.

He reminded people of Southern Province that President Edgar Lungu is President of all Zambians and has a responsibility of checking on all developmental projects in the country and was free to visit any part of the country without intimidation.

He noted that the people of Monze District have the Monze- Nickle road which they have been asking government to work on but wondered how the president was going to work on such projects if the people were giving him such attitudes.

He advised Chiefs to continue working with the government of the day and ensure that development is taken without intimidation.

Chief Cooma has also declared his support for the Constitution amendment bill number 10.

He said the bill contains many good things that can help Zambia move forward.

The Chief was speaking when Religious Affairs and National Guidance Minister Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili MP, paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace.