Wada Is Lusaka Dynamos Coach

Wedson Nyirenda has returned to the bench following his appointment as coach of Lusaka Dynamos today.

The ex-Chipolopolo coach is back on the job after he quit South Africa PSL side Baroka FC last December.

Dynamos said Nyirenda has signed a short-term deal with the Lusaka club and that Ian Bakala has been relegated to assistant coach.

“It is great to be associated with Lusaka Dynamos FC. For the next 3 months we shall work tirelessly to see that we end this current season in the best position. If everyone works accordingly, and pull in the same direction we can achieve the unthinkable. God will guide us through,” Nyirenda said.

He takes over at Dynamos who are currently sixth with 40 points from 25 games played on the FAZ Super Division table, six points behind leaders Forest Rangers and just three points outside the top four continental bracket with nine games left before the season ends.

Dynamos are also breathing down the neck of Nyirenda’s ex-charges and defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United who are fifth on 42 points.

Ironically, Zesco, who he guided to their debut league title in 2017 and successfully defended it a year later, are expected to be his first opponents on August 2 at home in Lusaka.

Nyirenda returns to the FAZ Super Division after a brief period at Green Buffaloes in 2015 before a two-year stay in Mozambique at Ferroviario Beira.

