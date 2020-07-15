Zambia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Mumba has said the forthcoming Meet the Farmers Virtual Summit presents a good opportunity for Zambia to forge partnerships and enhance further the agriculture sector.

Ambassador Mumba said Saudi Arabia presents a great avenue for players in the agriculture sector to draw lessons from best practices and create synergies to ensure development.

He made the remarks during a virtual meeting between the Embassy and the organisers of the Meet the Farmers Virtual Summit, which is scheduled for 25th to 27th August, 2020.

The virtual summit will be held under the theme Innovation, Agriculture, Future and it is aimed at linking farmers to the suppliers, markets, industry professionals and regulators.

Ambassador Mumba highlighted the opportunities that could be explored in Saudi Arabia and hoped that the summit would contribute towards creating synergies in the agriculture sector.

The meeting discussed potential sector markets for the farmers, viable options and the need to ensure the participation of key players in the sector Zambia and Saudi Arabia.

It also resolved to have a segment during the summit to discuss the available market and financing options in Saudi Arabia as well as the possibility of twinning farmers.

The platform will link farmers and various input suppliers in Zambia and the region, while giving farmers an opportunity to gain information on current trends and technologies that are practiced in the agriculture sector.

The Government of Zambia launched the Meet the Farmers Virtual Summit, an online conference designed to bring agricultural players on one virtual platform.

During the launch, Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo said the summit is vital in boosting understanding of modern agriculture practices and technologies to improve productivity.

Considering that this year’s agriculture and commercial show has been cancelled due to the corona virus pandemic, Hon. Katambo said the summit will compliment Government policy in facilitating access to markets for farmers.

This is according to a statement issued by Huzaifa Jada, the Deputy Ambassador At the Embassy of Zambia in Riyadh Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.