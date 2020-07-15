The Teaching Service Commission says it will look into the fate of the 23 teachers who were dismissed on account of alleged fake qualifications.

The respective teachers were dismissed in 2018, during the national teachers’ registration exercise.

Teaching Service Commission Chairperson, Stanley M’hango announced this in Kabompo, North-Western province, when he called on District Commissioner, Patrick Kasoka.

Mr. M’hango said the reconsideration follows the teacher unions’ appeal on behalf of the dismissed teachers.

He noted that some of the teachers, who were dismissed, had served for over 20 years, while others were due for retirement at the time and had upgraded their qualifications.

Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Vice President, Newman Bubala has thanked the Teaching Service Commission for considering their appeal.

Meanwhile, The Civil Service Commission has assured civil servants in North-Western province who have not been confirmed that the commission will work to ensure they are confirmed as long as they have the necessary qualifications.

Commission Vice-Chairperson, Hillary Chipango has praised the civil servants in the region for implementing government policies.

Mr. Chipango was speaking when he held a meeting with Heads of Government Departments in Solwezi, North-Western province.

Teaching Service Commission Chairperson, Stanley Mhango said all the developments, that have been scored in the province, are as a result of a loyal and committed civil service.