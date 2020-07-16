9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 16, 2020
type here...
Health

Death at Parliament not caused by COVID-19-Ministry of Health

By Chief Editor
37 views
9
Health Death at Parliament not caused by COVID-19-Ministry of Health
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Health has dispelled reports circulating in some sections of the media that a female health worker at the National Assembly clinic died of Covid 19.

Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Victor Mukonka says the deceased nursing sister who died this week had tested negative for covid-19 after a routine test undertaken on June 26th whose results were confirmed on July 1st 2020.

Professor Mukonka says the deceased died at the University Teaching Hospital after three failed resuscitation attempts following a working diagnosis of pulmonary oedema.

He told ZNBC news in an interview that the deceased had a long-standing history of hypertension, diabetes mellitus and asthma.

Professor Mukonka said the deceased fell ill on Friday July 10th after she complained of feeling tired while on duty but her condition turned worse.

He said the ministry of health is saddened by the untimely death of a committed health worker.

He has sent condolences to the bereaved family and appealed to the media and public to avoid speculations and misinformation.

Previous articleZambia’s K8 Billion Covid-19 Bond- Restating The Facts On Economic Stimulus Plan

9 COMMENTS

    • PF caders beat Police in Sesheke
      PF cadres on bus roof tops going to the airport disobeying road safety act
      PF caders assault opposition leader Seun Tembo
      PF caders attack radio stations in Muchinga province
      PF caders attack HH at a radio station in Ndola and HH escapes through the roof top
      PF caders stone helicopter carrying opposition members in Shiwangandu during elections
      PF caders disrupt and grab food from Chibwela mushi ceremony in Chongwe
      PF cader slaps Roan MP Kambwili at parliament
      PF caders in a video insult Kambwilis mother
      PF caders slap Justice Minister Given Lubinda
      PF caders storm Lusaka central police and clobber police officers
      PF cader named in the gassing in Chingola
      PF caders and Police remove HH billboards in Monze before President Lungus Visit

      3

  2. Let me repeat – PF caders beat Police in Sesheke
    PF cadres on bus roof tops going to the airport disobeying road safety act
    PF caders assault opposition leader Seun Tembo
    PF caders attack radio stations in Muchinga province
    PF caders attack HH at a radio station in Ndola and HH escapes through the roof top
    PF caders stone helicopter carrying opposition members in Shiwangandu during elections
    PF caders disrupt and grab food from Chibwela mushi ceremony in Chongwe
    PF cader slaps Roan MP Kambwili at parliament
    PF caders in a video insult Kambwilis mother
    PF caders slap Justice Minister Given Lubinda
    PF caders storm Lusaka central police and clobber police officers
    PF cader named in the gassing in Chingola
    PF caders and Police remove HH billboards in Monze before President…

    1

  4. Just close Parliament. The only reason PF is keeping it open is to try and squeeze in Bill 10 and Mweetwa’s apology. Time has come bane LungWu and PF kuya bebele.

  5. @Kaizar Zulu, you are master preak. You think you are the best Zambian with a pink backside. Who are you to continue disparaging the opposition and
    so-called diasporans.
    Your crimes are now catching up with you, have you heard of International Criminal Court (ICC) it wont be long.

  6. How long will they deny? That PF government for you.

    Whats wrong with covid-19 doesn’t it kill? So why denying whilst spend time and money to sensitizing the general public?..

    PF must go!

  7. Ba Mukonka why are u not updating on covid status so that people know where they are.

    Its almost 2wks now.

    Whats wrong with informing the nation the truth.

    People won’t get alarmed but will be informed

  8. @anti kaizar, If as a police station you can be beaten by mere members of public, then you need to rethink your hiring and training strategy. How can people who are meant to protect the country get beaten? It is embarrassing. Those were just disgruntled youths attacking the police. The police need to go for retraining especially so before the elections because it will be worse when upnd lose and attack our country. Sort this mess out ZP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 9

Death at Parliament not caused by COVID-19-Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has dispelled reports circulating in some sections of the media that a female health worker...
Read more
Economy

Zambia’s K8 Billion Covid-19 Bond- Restating The Facts On Economic Stimulus Plan

Chief Editor - 7
By Bernadette Deka Zulu - PMRC Executive Director Zambia’s cabinet recently approved the establishment of an economic stimulus package that will be financed through...
Read more
Headlines

3 MPs, 10 Parley staff test positive to Covid-19

Chief Editor - 0
Three Members of Parliament and 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff have tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia...
Read more
Health

Airtel Zambia shuts down its Head office in Lusaka office after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Editor - 5
Airtel Networks Zambia has with immediate effect closed its Head office in Lusaka after one of its staff members tested positive for Coronavirus. Airtel...
Read more
Columns

Beating of Police Officers by PF thugs at Central Police Shows We are Finally a Failed State

Chief Editor - 32
By Patrick Mucheleka UPND Deputy Secretary The PF hooliganism and thuggery in the country keeps breaking news records with the recent incident being where their...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Airtel Zambia shuts down its Head office in Lusaka office after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Health Chief Editor - 5
Airtel Networks Zambia has with immediate effect closed its Head office in Lusaka after one of its staff members tested positive for Coronavirus. Airtel...
Read more

Government concerned with Non-adherence to Preventive COVID-19 Measures by the General Public

Health Chief Editor - 17
The government has expressed concern at the non-adherence to measures aimed at preventing the spread and contraction of covid-19 among members of the general...
Read more

Government admits: Ndola Teaching Hospital has run out of accessories to treat people with kidney problems

Health Chief Editor - 19
Government has admitted that Ndola Teaching Hospital on the Copperbelt Province had run out of accessories required to treat people with kidney problems. Ministry of...
Read more

Ndola Teaching Hospital has run out of accessories required to treat people with kidney problems

Health Chief Editor - 12
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has revealed that Ndola Teaching Hospital has run out of accessories required to treat people with kidney problems. Mr Sinkamba...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.