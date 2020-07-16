The Ministry of Health has dispelled reports circulating in some sections of the media that a female health worker at the National Assembly clinic died of Covid 19.

Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Victor Mukonka says the deceased nursing sister who died this week had tested negative for covid-19 after a routine test undertaken on June 26th whose results were confirmed on July 1st 2020.

Professor Mukonka says the deceased died at the University Teaching Hospital after three failed resuscitation attempts following a working diagnosis of pulmonary oedema.

He told ZNBC news in an interview that the deceased had a long-standing history of hypertension, diabetes mellitus and asthma.

Professor Mukonka said the deceased fell ill on Friday July 10th after she complained of feeling tired while on duty but her condition turned worse.

He said the ministry of health is saddened by the untimely death of a committed health worker.

He has sent condolences to the bereaved family and appealed to the media and public to avoid speculations and misinformation.