Thursday, July 16, 2020
Economy

Government has disbursed 19 million Kwacha to 35 Small Medium Enterprises-Yaluma

The government has disbursed 19 million Kwacha to 35 Small Medium Enterprises-SMEs, Producers’ Organisations and farmers.

Of the amount, SMEs have received 10-million Kwacha while producers’ organizations and farmers have been given nine million.

The funds under the auspices of the Zambia Agribusiness and Trade Project have been disbursed by the Ministry of Commerce.

Commerce, Trade, and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma graced the handover of the funds in Lusaka.

Mr. Yaluma said Zambia’s economy will only record robust growth when indigenous entrepreneurs are empowered to scale up their businesses.

At the same function Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya urged Zambians to be proactive if they are to actualise their dreams in business and other facets crucial to life.

Ms. Siliya said prayers to invoke God’s blessings in various spheres must be accompanied by action.

And Zambia Development Agency -ZDA- Director -Enterprise Development Mukula Makasa said the agency has since 2015 integrated three thousand 250 Zambian producers, with the capacity to supply products to multinational chain stores.

Meanwhile, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma says Government is working towards facilitating private sector growth in line with the Seventh National Development Plan.

Mr. Yaluma says the Seventh National Development Plan will position Zambia as a middle-income country that offers decent employment opportunities for its citizens.

He was speaking in Lusaka today when he launched the upgraded E- Registry and the Notice and Comment portals as online tools for provision of information on regulatory frameworks.

Mr. Yaluma noted that all businesses need to have easy access to information on regulatory requirements when starting.

He explained that the E- registry is intended to bridge the information gap to make doing business easier.

And Business Regulatory Review Agency (BRRA) Director and Chief Executive Officer Sharon Sichilongo said the Agency is committed to deliver business services and regulations.

