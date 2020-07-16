9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 16, 2020
type here...
General News

Known drug trafficker and cartel leader operating in Chibolya Compound Arrested

By Chief Editor
37 views
0
General News Known drug trafficker and cartel leader operating in Chibolya Compound Arrested
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested Moses Chishimba Bwalya a known drug trafficker and cartel leader operating in Chibolya Compound for trafficking in over 40 grams of cocaine, contrary to Cap 96 of the Laws of Zambia.

Moses Chishimba Bwalya, 35, a Businessman of Obama Compound has been arrested for trafficking in 43.08 grams of cocaine.

According to DEC Deputy Public Relations officer Mwenge Mulenga,the suspect is a known drug trafficker and cartel leader operating in Chibolya Compound in the distribution of cocaine and heroin.

“The Commission so far has arrested a number of runners that are connected to this cartel but the ring leader has in most instances been eluding arrests” Mr Mulenga explained in a statement made available to Smart Eagles.

Meanwhile, Mr Mulenga said the Commission conducted a special operation in Central and Muchinga Provinces and arrested ten (10) people for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 43.19 tonnes and trafficking in 76.20 kilograms of loose cannabis.

He said the operation was conducted from 12th July 2020 to 15th July, 2020 in Chitambo District (Central Province) and Lavushimanda District in (Muchinga Province).

Mr Mulenga said all the suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon.

Previous articleThe Death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga is a drawback to several projects-Kampyongo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Known drug trafficker and cartel leader operating in Chibolya Compound Arrested

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested Moses Chishimba Bwalya a known drug trafficker and cartel leader operating in Chibolya...
Read more
General News

The Death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga is a drawback to several projects-Kampyongo

Chief Editor - 0
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the demise of the late home affairs permanent secretary Chileshe Mulenga is a drawback to several projects in...
Read more
Headlines

Trevor Simumba says State House statement on Rwanda accusations is shallow as Presidential challenger plane is spotted in Kigali

Chief Editor - 0
International Trade Expert Trevor Simumba says the accusations that President Edgar Lungu sponsored the insurgency in Rwanda are serious. And flight radar details have emerged...
Read more
Feature Sports

WEDNESDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

sports - 0
Here is a wrap of Wednesday’s action from our European –based stars. =SWEDEN Midfielder Emmanuel Banda was an unused substitute in second placed Djurgarden's 1-0 home...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mutapa Says Ng’onga Will Play On Merit at Power

sports - 0
Coach Perry Mutapa says striker and Arthur Davies Stadium cult hero Alex Ng’onga must earn a place back in the Power Dynamos starting...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

The Death of Dr Chileshe Mulenga is a drawback to several projects-Kampyongo

General News Chief Editor - 0
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the demise of the late home affairs permanent secretary Chileshe Mulenga is a drawback to several projects in...
Read more

3 MPs, 10 Parley staff test positive to Covid-19

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Three Members of Parliament and 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff have tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia...
Read more

I will not Apologise-Cornelius Mweetwa

General News Chief Editor - 28
National-UPND-deputy Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says he will not heed to the undue pressure from the ruling PF and its surrogates to apologize to Republican...
Read more

Land caving happens without any threats to the safety of KCM employees and communities near the mine

General News Chief Editor - 1
Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has said that the predicted caving-in (sloughing) of the ground at the Nchanga Open Pit (NOP) Cut 2 in Chingola...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.