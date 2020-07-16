Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the demise of the late home affairs permanent secretary Chileshe Mulenga is a drawback to several projects in the ministry.

Mr. Kampyongo says the late Dr Mulenga scored a lot of success which saw the transformation of both the police and the Zambia correctional service through various projects.

He says among them was the construction of police and correctional services officers housing unit across the country.

Mr. Kampyongo says the late Permanent Secretary has left a good and admirable legacy which needs to be emulated by many Zambians.

Home affairs Minister was speaking during the funeral church service of the late permanent secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenge at Anglican cathedral of the holy cross in Lusaka.

First lady Easter Lungu, Patriotic front-PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri and other senior government officials joined several people that gathered at the Anglican Cathedral of the holy cross to pay the last respect to the late permanent secretary Dr Chileshe Mulenga.