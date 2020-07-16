Three farm workers at Hakainde Hichilema’s farm in Choma have appeared in the Choma Magistrates court on allegations of murder.

Byta FM’s Court Beat Journalist names the three as 30 year old Coster Halinyanga, a farm Manager, 45 year old Jeff Chitombwe a camp checker and 25 year old Joshua Hamungala.

The three accused persons appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Idah Mupemo Wednesday morning for explanation of the charge.

Particulars of the offense are that on 26th June, 2020 the accused persons are alleged to have caused the death of Russell Kanoma.

After explanation of the charge, Magistrate Mupemo informed the accused persons that their case can only be heard in the High Court but will only appear in the Magistrate court for mention.

And State Prosecutor Alex Siyulikwa informed the court that they have not yet received information from the Director of Public Prosecution in relation to the case.

The court has since adjourned the matter and set 29th July, 2020 as the day for mention while remanding the accused persons in custody.

Recently, Police confirmed the arrest of three male suspects for allegedly beating up a 57 year old man to death as he was found with a carcass at HH farms in Choma district.