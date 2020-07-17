9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 17, 2020
Coronavirus deaths in Zambia have risen to 108-Health Minister

Health Coronavirus deaths in Zambia have risen to 108-Health Minister
Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Coronavirus deaths in Zambia have risen to 108.

Dr Chilufya has said that the cumulative number of cases now stand at 2,620.

Presenting a Ministerial statement to Parliament today, Dr Chilufya said in the last 24 hours, 190 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed out 848 tests conducted.

The Minister said recoveries now stand at 1,434 while active Cases are at 1,078.

Dr Chilufya also announced that 22 people are currently on oxygen.

He said the cases were being picked through from the routine community screening, health care facility based screening, contacts to those who are already positive, few health workers and those who were brought in dead.

  1. The new normal. A second wave is expected world wide. We just need to be sensible and exercise caution. Comply with presidential directives. Don’t try to be a punk to prove a point. You have been advised

  2. Btw dr chilufya is doing a great job given the circumstances in his personal life at the moment. Attending court but still carrying out his duties diligently is something to be admired. Very strong man

  3. Coronavirus is a disaster; just the number of people that have died World Wide speaks volumes (more than half million)
    Coronavirus
    Cases: 13,982,643
    Deaths:
    593,479
    Recovered:
    8,307,537

  4. PF and Mr.Lungu are not helping with the fight against COVID,….they hold rallies and protests and they dont follow any guideline. Crooked and corrupt Dr Chilufya last week brought 100s of cadres to courts.

    Things are getting worse because of PF.

    I dont buy the stupi.dity from KZ that this is global…nonsense, what about in Namibia, Botwana, Malawi etc where leaders are serious and dearth numbers are contained?

  5. Covid-19 made Chilufya look more presidential than KBF, and PF panicked, run to ACC to stop him challenge the international accused Edgar. Hence create leadership vacuum at ministry of health.
    So if it wasn’t for Presidential candidate in fights in PF, number of covid cases would have been below 500.
    – only a new Minister of Health will stop coronavirus in Zambia.
    – Or let ministry of defence take charge of covid, but they have no minister too.
    Ba Edgar can’t also face Zambians at moment, he is facing Rwandanese.
    This is chaos.

