Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Coronavirus deaths in Zambia have risen to 108.

Dr Chilufya has said that the cumulative number of cases now stand at 2,620.

Presenting a Ministerial statement to Parliament today, Dr Chilufya said in the last 24 hours, 190 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed out 848 tests conducted.

The Minister said recoveries now stand at 1,434 while active Cases are at 1,078.

Dr Chilufya also announced that 22 people are currently on oxygen.

He said the cases were being picked through from the routine community screening, health care facility based screening, contacts to those who are already positive, few health workers and those who were brought in dead.