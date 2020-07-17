Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Deputy National Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu has called upon the Speaker of the National Assembly to close Parliament in light of the reported COVID 19 cases.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Ms. Cecilia Mbewe on Wednesday the 15th of July, 2020 announced that three (3) Members of Parliament and ten (10) National Assembly staff had tested positive for COVID 19.

In a statement circulated to the media this morning, New Hope Youthful MMD Deputy National Secretary said that the COVID 19 threat had become real in Zambia.

“The New Hope MMD has noted with sadness on how the general public have neglected in keeping themselves protected from the COVID 19. The COVID 19 threat is very much alive and the general public should continue protecting themselves as per Ministry of Health guidelines”, Mr. Mofu said.

Mr. Mofu then urged the Speaker to close down the National Assembly in a bid to prevent the further spread of the COVID 19.

“Lastly but not the least, we have noted with sadness the news that is coming in from Parliament that 3 Member of Parliament and 10 National Assembly Staff have tested Positive for the COVID 19. We wish them a quick recovery and the best of Health”, Mr. Mofu said.

“As a Party with our Members in Parliament, We would also like to call upon the Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Patrick Matibini to immediately suspend the current sitting of Parliament before more MPs and Staff contract the virus”, Mr. Mofu further said.