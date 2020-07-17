9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 17, 2020
type here...
Economy

Zambia needs a new economic order-The Golden Party

By Chief Editor
37 views
0
Economy Zambia needs a new economic order-The Golden Party
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Golden Party says Zambia needs a new economic order to respond and adapt to the new normal beyond short term economic stimulus packages recently prescribed.

Party President Jackson Silavwe says many countries in Africa, Zambia inclusive are experiencing economic shocks despite having recorded fewer clinical cases of Corona virus also known as Covid-19.

He said Zambia has registered multiple job losses, depreciation of kwacha against major convertibles such as the USD there by making businesses and the general cost of living a nightmare. Poverty levels have equally rocketed.

Mr Silavee said the assessments by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund show that the global economy has slowed down in growth in the year 2020 compared to the year 2019.

He said Global trade has slowed down as a result of the closure of borders and the lockdowns in major economies like the European Union (EU), China and the United States of America (USA).

“According to the Economic Commission for Africa(ECA), Corona virus blow to economic growth expected to drop from 3.2% to 1.8%. The secretary for ECA Miss Vera Songwe, further stated that the continents interconnectedness to affected economies of the EU, China and USA was causing ripple effects”, he added.

Mr Silavwe says the Zambian economy was projected to grow at 3.2%, it has now been revised be lower at around 2% as a direct consequence of the challenges facing the economy, chiefly due to the effects of the corona virus.

“Our major economic backbones such as the tourism and mining sector(s) have partially closed down. Hotels and lodges have recorded significant reduction in book rates. From 50% to less than 20% for the same period last year resulting in more job losses”, added Mr Silavwe.

He said Mining is one of the major contributo to the Zambian economy and a hub for employment for the Zambian youth.

Mr Silavwe said unemployment is already a major concern in zambia with both the private and public sectors hardly produces adquate jobs to cover the majority population especially new graduates.

He has called on the government of Zambia to initiate a solid long term economic plan in the COVID ERA beyond the recently announced short interventions.

Mr Silavwe said Zambia needs a grand economic RESET urgently to curb the adverse economic effects on our people.

“Further, we call upon the Economic Association of Zambia( EAZ) to hold an economic indaba that would look into the economy of Zambia critically during the Covid-19 economics. An economic Indaba held in good faith can provide solutions for a more resilient local economy for a prosperous Zambia”, he said.

Previous articleSpeaker of the National Assembly urged to close Parliament in light of the reported Covid 19 cases

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia needs a new economic order-The Golden Party

The Golden Party says Zambia needs a new economic order to respond and adapt to the new normal beyond...
Read more
General News

Speaker of the National Assembly urged to close Parliament in light of the reported Covid 19 cases

Chief Editor - 1
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Deputy National Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu has called upon the Speaker of the National Assembly to...
Read more
Headlines

Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji back from Rwanda, Kagame affirms bilateral ties with Zambia

Chief Editor - 7
Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji says Zambia and Rwanda bilateral relationships have not been strained by allegations that President Edgar a Lungu funded insurgents...
Read more
Health

Coronavirus deaths in Zambia have risen to 108-Health Minister

Chief Editor - 6
Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Coronavirus deaths in Zambia have risen to 108. Dr Chilufya has said that the cumulative number of...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mbewe: Zanaco FC Must Send Statement Against Forest

sports - 0
Winger Ernest Mbewe says Zanaco must beat hosts Forest Rangers this Saturday in Ndola to send a statement that they are back in business. Unbeaten...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Government has disbursed 19 million Kwacha to 35 Small Medium Enterprises-Yaluma

Economy Chief Editor - 7
The government has disbursed 19 million Kwacha to 35 Small Medium Enterprises-SMEs, Producers’ Organisations and farmers. Of the amount, SMEs have received 10-million Kwacha while...
Read more

Zambia’s K8 Billion Covid-19 Bond- Restating The Facts On Economic Stimulus Plan

Economy Chief Editor - 13
By Bernadette Deka Zulu - PMRC Executive Director Zambia’s cabinet recently approved the establishment of an economic stimulus package that will be financed through...
Read more

FRA will find it hard to meet the 1 Million Maize Purchase Target

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Center for Trade Policy and Development says the Food Reserve Agency will have a serious challenge in meeting the targeted One Million Metric...
Read more

K950 million paid to institutions to clear outstanding bills to suppliers of goods and services during the COVID-19 pandemic

Economy Chief Editor - 7
Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu has disclosed that K950 million has been paid to institutions to clear outstanding bills to suppliers of goods and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.