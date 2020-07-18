Special Assistant to the President for Projects, Implementation and Monitoring Andrew Chellah says contractors working on various projects in Muchinga Province will soon be paid their outstanding balances.

Mr. Chellah was speaking soon after inspecting the 30 medium cost government houses and the six -storey provincial administration building in Chinsali district.

He said the outstanding balances for both projects are minimal saying the two contractors will soon be moving on site to complete the works.

Mr Chellah said projects in Muchinga Province will be prioritized in terms of payments as most projects are above 80 percent complete.

Mr. Chellah who expressed happiness with the works that have been done by the contractors, has assured the people of Muchinga Province that all the projects that are under construction will be completed soon.

Meanwhile, Provincial Infrastructure Officer for Muchinga Province Andrew Njelesani said the visit by Mr. Chellah has given them hope that the projects going on in the Province will be completed soon.

He said once contractors are paid their pending balances, works will be expedited on the projects.