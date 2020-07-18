9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 18, 2020
Electoral Commission of Zambia launches Testing Platform for Voter Pre-Registration

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced that it has embarked on the testing of its On-line Pre-registration Platform for Stakeholders and Members of the General Public to become familiar with the system before the actual pre-registration exercise is launched in September, 2020.

The Online Pre-registration Platform is an initiative by the Commission to enable eligible voters to initiate the registration process by submitting their details online, and later present their biometric data to a Registration Officer. Hence, the registration process shall only be completed once the actual Voter Registration Exercise starts on 19th October, 2020.

Eligible voters that pre-register online, are thus, expected to visit a Mobile Registration Centre to complete the process and to collect their voters’ cards.

The Commission, therefore, wishes to assure all stakeholders that the online exercise it is conducting is only for testing purposes meant to get feedback from Stakeholders, thereby improving the system before it is launched. Hence, the Commission wishes to encourage members of the public and eligible voters to participate in this testing exercise that will end on 25 th July, 2020.

The Pre-registration Online Platform is expected to enhance and quicken the registration process. The Commission is hopeful that this initiative will serve as an encouragement to the electorate.

As part of the orientation and consultative process on the online system and capturing of data, the Commission has had engagements with various stakeholders such as the Media, Political Parties, Civil Society Organisations and Faith Based Organisation.

The Testing Platform can be accessed on the link below

https://eczovr.org/

    • The Pre-registration Online Platform is expected to enhance and quicken the registration process. The Commission is hopeful that this initiative will serve as an encouragement to the electorate.

      HAVE THEY RESEARCHED WELL ABOUT ONLINE REGISTRATIONS IN ZAMBIA? HOW MANY TIMES DID THEIR FRIENDS POSTPONE THE DEADLINE FOR Tpin registration?

  2. What a hogwash exercise! Zambians have been voting physically for more than 50 years after registering physically and today you come up with online platform voter pre-registration. Even here in UK nothing of this sort is undertaken. Its all money spinning cahoo and clouding the voting system grounds for rigging and conflicts. Trouble in Zambia is to buy planes when pilots are non exist.

