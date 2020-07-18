9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 18, 2020
type here...
General News

Zambia Railways Limited suspends train operations between Livingstone and Victoria Falls Town after vandalism

By Chief Editor
37 views
2
General News Zambia Railways Limited suspends train operations between Livingstone and Victoria Falls Town...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Railways Limited says it has in the last 24 hours, suspended train operations between Livingstone and Victoria Falls Town on the Zimbabwean side following a theft of 647 Pandrol Clips by unknown people.

Zambia Railways Manager Southern Region Joel Chilufya who confirmed the incidence says the running of trains between Zambia and Zimbabwe was temporarily suspended as the track had been rendered risky for train operations.

Mr Chilufya said the theft was discovered around 10 hours on Thursday by one of the Zambia Railways workers on patrol and immediately reported to both Zambia Railways and State Police

Among the goods affected by the temporal closure of the line were 35 wagons of copper concentrates destined for South Africa as well as 26 wagons of wheat destined for Lusaka.

“I must mention that this is the first time we have experienced theft of such magnitude on this particular line. It has largely been quite and secure compared to other sections of the main line. We treat theft of vital rail components as sabotage and culprits have to face the full force of the law” said Mr Chilufya.

Statistics from the ZRL Police Unit indicate that the company records cases of theft or vandalism of key railway components on a weekly basis, thereby hampering the smooth operations of the company.

Zambia Railways infrastructure is treated as a national asset and is protected by the Amended Railway Act of 1984. Those convicted of rail crimes such as theft of Pandrol clips and fish plates are considered saboteurs and face up to 21 years in prison, under the law.

Meanwhile Zambia Railways has assured its customers as well as members of the general public that its Emergency Response Team is already on the ground and normal operations were expected to be restored within 24 hours.

Zambia Railways wishes to make a strong and passionate appeal to members of the public to help protect vital railway infrastructure by reporting suspects to the nearest Zambia Railways offices or any security enforcement wings.

In the meantime, ZRL will continue to engage members of the community spread along the length and breadth of its railway network (that stretches from Mulobezi in Western Province to Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt) through meetings, Public Address announcements, radio programmes and other information dissemination platforms, in order to find a common and lasting solution to rail crimes.

This is according to a statement issued by Caristo Chitamfya, the Zambia Railways Limited Public Relations Manager.

Previous articleMwepu on his rise to stardom
Next articleEx-Ministers to pay back K75,000 each for staying in office illegally

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Ex-Ministers to pay back K75,000 each for staying in office illegally

The Constitutional court has concluded that 63 Ministers and Deputy Ministers who illegally overstayed in office in 2016 after...
Read more
General News

Zambia Railways Limited suspends train operations between Livingstone and Victoria Falls Town after vandalism

Chief Editor - 2
Zambia Railways Limited says it has in the last 24 hours, suspended train operations between Livingstone and Victoria Falls Town on the Zimbabwean side...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Mwepu on his rise to stardom

staff - 4
Midfielder Enock Mwepu keeps his feet firmly on the ground despite all the hype about his exploits at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRcTHb8y1LU  
Read more
Economy

Zambezi River Authority has increased water allocation for power generation operations at Kariba

Chief Editor - 11
The Zambezi River Authority has increased water allocation for power generation operations at Kariba by 4 billion Cubic Meters. This follows a review of the...
Read more
Economy

Zambia needs a new economic order-The Golden Party

Chief Editor - 9
The Golden Party says Zambia needs a new economic order to respond and adapt to the new normal beyond short term economic stimulus packages...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Speaker of the National Assembly urged to close Parliament in light of the reported Covid 19 cases

General News Chief Editor - 16
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Deputy National Secretary Mr. Gregory Mofu has called upon the Speaker of the National Assembly to...
Read more

State House advises Citizens and the media to allow due process of diplomacy to take its course on the Rwanda Case

General News Chief Editor - 45
State House has expressed concern that despite stating its position on allegations purported to have come out of a court trial in Rwanda, some...
Read more

Germany contributes $10 million to support smallholder farmers affected by climate change in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 8
Germany has contributed US$10 million to support smallholder farmers affected by climate change in Zambia And the United Nations World Food Programme says it welcomes...
Read more

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya pleads NOT Guilty to four counts of corruption

General News Chief Editor - 24
Health Minister Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has pleaded not guilty to four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime involving...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.