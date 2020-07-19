9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 19, 2020
Mwansabombwe MP Rodgers Mwewa dies

He becomes the second MP in less than 24 Hours to die after Lukashya MP Mwenya Munkonge died early on Saturday.

Mr Mwewa had difficulties in breathing from Friday night and was admitted to CFB Medical Centre in Lusaka.

His condition deteriorated on Saturday morning and he required Oxygen support.

Mr Mwewa was around mid day evacuated to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital but the ventilators there were not working forcing the medical team to move him to UTH where he died upon arrival evening.

And President Edgar Lungu says today Zambia has been robbed of two of her sons, legislators and representatives of the people.

“This is a painful blow. We have lost two gallant men who remained loyal to their electorates and the Patriotic Front despite Hon Munkonge being an Independent MP. My deepest condolences to the Munkonge and Mwewa families and the people of both Lukashya and Mwansabombwe Constituencies.”

