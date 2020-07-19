9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, July 19, 2020
type here...
Economy

ZCCM-IH will take up a more active role as an investor in the mining sector-IDC CEO

By Chief Editor
37 views
1
Economy ZCCM-IH will take up a more active role as an investor in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

IDC Group CEO Mr Mateyo Kaluba has said ZCCM-IH will take up a more active role as an investor in the mining sector rather than being a holding company for the Government’s minority shares.

Mr Kaluba said ZCCM-IH should meet the aspirations of the Zambian people as far as ownership of mineral resources is concerned.

“What we have asked ZCCM-IH to do is too seek its own mines, do explorations and develop mining operations. We are not averse to them getting into partnerships but those partnership must be balanced. Most of the partnerships that ZCCM-IH has right now are not balanced because the stakes are very small minorities. But we are increasingly seeing ZCCM-IH taking a more assertive approach, doing more explorations and opening up new mines,” he said during the tour of Kabundi Resources Limited mine, ZCCM-IH’s manganese mining operation in Serenje district

“With ZCCM-IH taking important roles in the gold mining sector and in manganese mining, we are confident that we’ll see it taking stronger positions in copper mining and many other minerals in the country. What you will see is ZCCM taking an active role as an investor rather than a holding company for shares.”

Kabundi Resources has commenced phase one mining at the project whose targeted production is expected to reach 240,000 tonnes of manganese ore annually once commercial production is achieved.

Mr Kaluba also toured the Kampumbu Resettlement where families relocated from the Kabundi mining site are having their new houses constructed. The mine is also constructing a one-by-two classroom school block, a health center and houses for a teacher and medical staff.

Previous articleChurch members should passionately pray for peace and unity in Zambia-President Lungu
Next articleIndividualism, greed, unbridled competition and consumerism is the ultimate cause of death of the 2 MPs

1 COMMENT

  1. Even digging or mere loading manganese in shipping containers need Sudanese “investors”?
    I watch National Geographic TV channels alot. I see how they process gold, you don’t need Sudanese, you only need honest Zambians.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Individualism, greed, unbridled competition and consumerism is the ultimate cause of death of the 2 MPs

By Dr. Cosmas Musumali, General Secretary on behalf of the Socialist Party's Politburo The Socialist Party wishes to convey its...
Read more
Economy

ZCCM-IH will take up a more active role as an investor in the mining sector-IDC CEO

Chief Editor - 1
IDC Group CEO Mr Mateyo Kaluba has said ZCCM-IH will take up a more active role as an investor in the mining sector rather...
Read more
Headlines

Church members should passionately pray for peace and unity in Zambia-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has called on the Church to encourage their members to passionately pray for peace and unity of the country. President Lungu said...
Read more
Feature Politics

The time has come for MMD get back into government-Nevers Mumba

Chief Editor - 1
New Hope MMD President Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba has declared that the time has come for MMD get back into government. Addressing Lundazi and...
Read more
Rural News

The newly constructed Multi Facility Economic Zone in Central Province belongs to Chibombo District-Wina

Chief Editor - 10
Vice President Inonge Wina has clarified that the newly constructed Multi-Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ) in Central Province belongs to Chibombo District. The Vice President made...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambezi River Authority has increased water allocation for power generation operations at Kariba

Economy Chief Editor - 11
The Zambezi River Authority has increased water allocation for power generation operations at Kariba by 4 billion Cubic Meters. This follows a review of the...
Read more

Zambia needs a new economic order-The Golden Party

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The Golden Party says Zambia needs a new economic order to respond and adapt to the new normal beyond short term economic stimulus packages...
Read more

Government has disbursed 19 million Kwacha to 35 Small Medium Enterprises-Yaluma

Economy Chief Editor - 7
The government has disbursed 19 million Kwacha to 35 Small Medium Enterprises-SMEs, Producers’ Organisations and farmers. Of the amount, SMEs have received 10-million Kwacha while...
Read more

Zambia’s K8 Billion Covid-19 Bond- Restating The Facts On Economic Stimulus Plan

Economy Chief Editor - 13
By Bernadette Deka Zulu - PMRC Executive Director Zambia’s cabinet recently approved the establishment of an economic stimulus package that will be financed through...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.