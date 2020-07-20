9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 20, 2020
Forged Certificate gets Diaspora Support Initiative Suspended from Participating in Public Procurement in Zambia

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Public Procurement Authority has with immediate effect suspended Diaspora Support Initiative Limited from participating in public procurement in Zambia for a period of two years, for submitting a forged Compliance Certificate.

This is pursuant to Section 65 of the Public Procurement Act No. 12 of 2008 and Regulation 167 of the Public Procurement Regulations of 2011, which, mandate the Authority to suspend a supplier/s from participating in public procurement, for providing false information in a bid or any other document to a procuring entity in connection with a procurement process or contract.

The Authority is directing all procuring entities to enforce the suspension by ensuring that they do not award contracts to Diaspora Support Initiative Zambia Limited.

ZPPA also urged the Public Procurement entities not to sell or issue solicitation documents to Diaspora Support Initiative Zambia Limited or in any way invite bids from them; and not enter in any other dealings or communication with Diaspora Support Initiative Zambia Limited except in respect of existing contracts placed prior to the suspension.

In a circular dated 16th July 2020, ZPPA Director General Christopher Chichoni stated that the suspension did not affect ongoing contracts, but applied to any “success in interest,” which employed or was associated with any partner or director of Diaspora Support Initiative Zambia Limited.

  2. Is it not funny that it is diasporans who seem to think they are gods gift to earth and that they can never do no wrong? They call us thieves all day and crooks. Is it not ironic that an initiative involving diasporans is now banned for using counterfeit documents. We need to review all passports of those from diaspora because they may be fake zambian ones. We cannot trust such crooked people. I wouldn’t be surprised if some have fake documents to stay in uk and other countries

