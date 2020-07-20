Zamtel has with immediate effect closed its head office in Lusaka after one of its employee tested positive to coronavirus.

Head of Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Reuben Kamanga said that the closure was necessary after one staff tested positive.

“Zamtel wishes to inform its customers and the general public that Management has decided to close its Head Office located at the corner of Chilubi and Church Roads in Lusaka with immediate effect until further notice. This is because one of our members of staff has tested positive for Covid-19,” Mr Kamanga said.

“In the meantime, we urge our customers to visit our service centers in order to access our products and services. Customers can also access our products and services using our online and self-help platforms,” he said.

“We urge customers to adhere to all health guidelines as they visit the service centers.”