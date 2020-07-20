9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 20, 2020
type here...
General News

Zamtel Head Office closed after one of its employee tested positive to coronavirus

By Chief Editor
37 views
0
General News Zamtel Head Office closed after one of its employee tested positive to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zamtel has with immediate effect closed its head office in Lusaka after one of its employee tested positive to coronavirus.

Head of Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Reuben Kamanga said that the closure was necessary after one staff tested positive.

“Zamtel wishes to inform its customers and the general public that Management has decided to close its Head Office located at the corner of Chilubi and Church Roads in Lusaka with immediate effect until further notice. This is because one of our members of staff has tested positive for Covid-19,” Mr Kamanga said.

“In the meantime, we urge our customers to visit our service centers in order to access our products and services. Customers can also access our products and services using our online and self-help platforms,” he said.

“We urge customers to adhere to all health guidelines as they visit the service centers.”

Previous articleHH pays tribute to the late MP Rodgers Mwewa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zamtel Head Office closed after one of its employee tested positive to coronavirus

Zamtel has with immediate effect closed its head office in Lusaka after one of its employee tested positive to...
Read more
General News

HH pays tribute to the late MP Rodgers Mwewa

Chief Editor - 16
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is saddened with the death of Mwansabombwe PF Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa who died on Saturday evening. Mr Hichilema says...
Read more
General News

Police launch a manhunt for a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media

Chief Editor - 22
Police have launched a manhunt for Sergeant Jason Chipepo, a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media on 16th July 2020. A video...
Read more
Headlines

Sean Tembo opposed to calls for parliament to adjourn sine die due to the increasing COVID-19 cases among MPs

Chief Editor - 2
Patriots for Economic Progress Leader Sean Tembo has opposed calls for parliament to adjourn sine die due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases...
Read more
Columns

The Opposition’s Single 2021 Presidential Candidate Project

Chief Editor - 9
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction The Electoral Commission has maintained voter registration exercise, targeting 9 million eligible voters from the 9,900 polling stations would take place throughout...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH pays tribute to the late MP Rodgers Mwewa

General News Chief Editor - 16
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is saddened with the death of Mwansabombwe PF Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa who died on Saturday evening. Mr Hichilema says...
Read more

Police launch a manhunt for a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media

General News Chief Editor - 22
Police have launched a manhunt for Sergeant Jason Chipepo, a Police Officer who announced his resignation on social media on 16th July 2020. A video...
Read more

House of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Kaputa wants Government resources to sensitize subjects on Bill 10

General News Chief Editor - 11
House of Chiefs Chairperson Senior Chief Kaputa has asked government to provide resources to traditional leaders so that they can sensitize their subjects on...
Read more

No one should build houses within 200 metre radius of the President’s lodge in Kitwe-Chomba

General News Chief Editor - 27
Local Government Permanent Secretary Edward Chomba has threatened to revoke offer letters for people who have built houses closer to the Presidential Lodge in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.