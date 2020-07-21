President Edgar Lungu says the death of Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa is a shock and a great loss to the people of Zambia.

The President said this through Justice Minister Given Lubinda who led mourners in paying their last respects to Mr. Mwewa who died Saturday July 18th, 2020.

Speaking during the Church service at Praise Christian Center in Lusaka, the President described Mr. Mwewa as a selfless man who showed love to many and executed his duties diligently.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini said Mr. Mwewa’s contribution to the development of Zambia through debate in the house will be missed by the National Assembly.

Dr Matibini was represented by Luapula province minister Nickson Chilangwa.

And widow Anna Mwewa described her husband as a humble, kind man and a pillar who was willing to go an extra mile for other people.

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila said the death of Mr. Mwewa is a huge loss to the PF and the country at large because he cared for the less privileged in society.

Earlier, hundreds of Orphans and Vulnerable Children paid their last respects to Fountain of Hope Founder Rodgers Mwewa.

Several children broke down as the body of Mr. Mwewa who was also Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament made its way into the Orphanage.