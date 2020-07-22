Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has warned that Zambia could suffer deaths of up to 1,000 daily by August due to Covid-19 if prevention guidelines are not adhered to.

And Dr. Chilufya says funerals, Kitchen parties, church meetings, and other social gatherings are the main drivers of the pandemic in Zambia.

Speaking in a ministerial statement shortly before Parliament adjourned Sine Die on Tuesday, Dr. Chilufya warned that based on the epidemiological modeling, Zambia’s peak Covid-19 month is August.

He said by August if people do not adhere to strict prevention measures, around 900 to 1,000 Zambians could die every day due to Covid-19.

Dr. Chilufya said the spike in COVID-18 cases and deaths is partly due to the change in the weather and the possibility that the virus could have mutated.

He warned that the health system risks being overridden by the burden of the disease hence the need for everyone to avoid large crowds and wear a mask at all times if going in a public place.

Dr. Chilufya said studies on the pattern of disease spread have shown that in Zambia, the main drivers of the disease are funerals, Kitchen parties, church meetings, and other social gatherings.

The Health Minister revealed that Covid-19 has now spread of 45 districts across the country and deep within the communities.

And Dr. Chilufya has appealed to Members of Parliament to undergo Covid-19 testing following the increase in cases both in the country and at the National Assembly.

Dr. Chilufya said it was unfortunate that out of 156 lawmakers, only six have so far voluntarily undergone testing, adding that this was unacceptable.

He said the Ministry of Health has arranged testing facilities at the parliament building on Wednesday, July 22, and called on all lawmakers to undergo testing.

Two MPs died last Saturday due to COVID-19 and COVID-19 related complications.

Zambia has recorded 60 more COVID-19 cases as at Monday out of 369 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative total to 3,386.