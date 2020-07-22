Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has warned that Zambia could suffer deaths of up to 1,000 daily by August due to Covid-19 if prevention guidelines are not adhered to.
And Dr. Chilufya says funerals, Kitchen parties, church meetings, and other social gatherings are the main drivers of the pandemic in Zambia.
Speaking in a ministerial statement shortly before Parliament adjourned Sine Die on Tuesday, Dr. Chilufya warned that based on the epidemiological modeling, Zambia’s peak Covid-19 month is August.
He said by August if people do not adhere to strict prevention measures, around 900 to 1,000 Zambians could die every day due to Covid-19.
Dr. Chilufya said the spike in COVID-18 cases and deaths is partly due to the change in the weather and the possibility that the virus could have mutated.
He warned that the health system risks being overridden by the burden of the disease hence the need for everyone to avoid large crowds and wear a mask at all times if going in a public place.
Dr. Chilufya said studies on the pattern of disease spread have shown that in Zambia, the main drivers of the disease are funerals, Kitchen parties, church meetings, and other social gatherings.
The Health Minister revealed that Covid-19 has now spread of 45 districts across the country and deep within the communities.
And Dr. Chilufya has appealed to Members of Parliament to undergo Covid-19 testing following the increase in cases both in the country and at the National Assembly.
Dr. Chilufya said it was unfortunate that out of 156 lawmakers, only six have so far voluntarily undergone testing, adding that this was unacceptable.
He said the Ministry of Health has arranged testing facilities at the parliament building on Wednesday, July 22, and called on all lawmakers to undergo testing.
Two MPs died last Saturday due to COVID-19 and COVID-19 related complications.
Zambia has recorded 60 more COVID-19 cases as at Monday out of 369 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative total to 3,386.
God help us.
Based on what facts? Don’t just be dreaming or cooking up figures.Your average daily testing is just around 500 tests per day.
In South Africa, they are conducting over 30,000 tests per day. The accumulated total death toll from covid-19 so far is 4,400.
The PF and this useless guy have totally mismanaged this pandemic in Zambia
This corrupt minister needs to step aside.
Law makers cannot even adhere to basic things like hand washing! What a disaster! Get tested you bellends! These wank3rs are the super spreaders of COVID-19. They should have closed that brothel called National Assembly motel ages ago.
Lockdown 2?? You need to check Soweto, buses and other markets, doc. Close funerals, Churches, weddings again. Maybe restaurants can go back to take aways again. Gyms, casinos, cinemas to close again??
Its based on modeling which people like you don’t understand. If Chilufya is guilty of corruption, the courts will decide not you.
Why should MP’s get tested at the national assembly premises? What grounds does the minister have to be disappointed?
The WHO organization coronavirus test is a standard test which can be conducted by any lab in Zambia.
The minister has been releasing cooked up covid-19 figures. I’m sure he will announce that many UPND MP’s tested positive to gain some political mileage for the PF.
Step aside and concentrate on your corruption case.
We stood on rooftops screaming days and nights for lockdown and contact tracing adherence to be seriously implemented, who could listen to our cries?
Now that corrupt men in PF government have woken up from stolen mattresses to announce anticipated death rates.
A country full of hatred and everyone who critisizes is labeled enemy number for Edgar Lungu.
These are primitive politicians
PF must go!
BWANA CHILUFYA, WHAT ABOUT COURT SUPPORT GATHERINGS, ARE THOSE IMMUNE TO THE SPREAD???????????????????????????, AND PF CAMPAIGNS??????????????????????/
Why is he shunning from the truth it’s due to caders and pf party officials gathering and mobilizing that is causing a rise in Corona cases coupled with people’s ignorance. The problem is coming from the people that are supposed to be showing exemplary leadership in a time like this. What a shame.
MP’s should get tested for covid-19 in their constituencies and not at the National assembly .
What covid-19 measures has the PF put in place country wide. The corrupt Minister must not think Zambia is Lusaka only.
Step aside and concentrate on your corruption case.
Why leaving out the obvious truth that the spike is also due to PF mobilizing and gathering people to meet party people and president. In a time they are supposed to be showing exemplary leadership they are the one in the forefront breaking rules they impose on others. We have seen videos and pictures of PF party officials gathering people for various reasons. The people who go for such are responsible also due to either negligence or utter ignorance. What a shame to these leaders who only think about themselves and put themselves first before the people.