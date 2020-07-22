Chief Nyamwana, the white traditional ruler of the Lunda speaking people of Mwinilunga District in North Western Province has implored Lunda speaking people to not forget where they come from and to invest in their villages.

He expressed sadness at the current loss of culture and tradition.He said some people who have grown up in towns/cities do not visit their relatives in the village and some do not even know their origins.Chief Nyamwana said if the clan is lost,the individual is also lost.He appealed to people to visit their villages,respect their headmen and chiefs and acquire land in their villages for their future settlement.

He said it was naive to think they can live in town forever where they have to buy everything.He said the cost of living in the village was fair and people are able to grow their own food to eat.

Chief Nyamwana advised against teenage marriages.He said children were a gift from God and should be well looked after and educated.He said some children may end up being future presidents of the country.He said it was sad that some of the orphans in the village were not visited by their relatives and some of the children claimed that they had been sold off by their relatives. Chief Nyamwana extended his greetings to all Lundas,including those in the diaspora.

Who is Chief Nyamwana ?

He was born Peter Fisher in Zambia from the Israeli parents. He was adopted by Chief Nyamwana after the death of his parents who lived in Mwinilunga. He was declared the heir to his thrown as he did not have a son to succeed him.

Peter speaks less English; instead, he speaks Lunda fluently and refuses to be called “Chindeli” which means a white person in Lunda. He was sworn in as chief Nyamwana in 2015 as per his predecessor’s wish.

He is a brother to Stanley Fischer who holds dual citizenship in Israel and served as governor of the Bank of Israel, chief economist at the World Bank and Vice Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors in the USA.

Fisher has been a chief for almost four years now after a ceremony which was attended by almost all the Lunda chiefs of Ikelengi and Mwinilunga districts.

His children, Peter and Andy, are fluent in Lunda too.

Next month, Fisher (Chief Nyamwana ) will be celebrating four years since his ascendancy to the throne.

His bestowment was witnessed by Senior Chief Kanongesha who presides over the two districts which are rich in pineapples.

Although his role is purely ceremonial, Fisher defied all odds when he was picked to become a co-Chief Nyamwana.

To many local people though, this was not a surprise because the Fisher family which came to Zambia – then called Northern Rhodesia –is a household name in Ikelengi and Mwinilunga districts.