9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
type here...
Rural News

Chief Nyamwana of the Lunda’s urges people to invest in their villages

By editor
37 views
2
Rural News Chief Nyamwana of the Lunda's urges people to invest in their villages
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Nyamwana, the white traditional ruler of the Lunda speaking people of Mwinilunga District in North Western Province has implored Lunda speaking people to not forget where they come from and to invest in their villages.

He expressed sadness at the current loss of culture and tradition.He said some people who have grown up in towns/cities do not visit their relatives in the village and some do not even know their origins.Chief Nyamwana said if the clan is lost,the individual is also lost.He appealed to people to visit their villages,respect their headmen and chiefs and acquire land in their villages for their future settlement.

He said it was naive to think they can live in town forever where they have to buy everything.He said the cost of living in the village was fair and people are able to grow their own food to eat.

Chief Nyamwana advised against teenage marriages.He said children were a gift from God and should be well looked after and educated.He said some children may end up being future presidents of the country.He said it was sad that some of the orphans in the village were not visited by their relatives and some of the children claimed that they had been sold off by their relatives. Chief Nyamwana extended his greetings to all Lundas,including those in the diaspora.

Who is Chief Nyamwana ?

He was born Peter Fisher in Zambia from the Israeli parents. He was adopted by Chief Nyamwana after the death of his parents who lived in Mwinilunga. He was declared the heir to his thrown as he did not have a son to succeed him.

Peter speaks less English; instead, he speaks Lunda fluently and refuses to be called “Chindeli” which means a white person in Lunda. He was sworn in as chief Nyamwana in 2015 as per his predecessor’s wish.

He is a brother to Stanley Fischer who holds dual citizenship in Israel and served as governor of the Bank of Israel, chief economist at the World Bank and Vice Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors in the USA.

Fisher has been a chief for almost four years now after a ceremony which was attended by almost all the Lunda chiefs of Ikelengi and Mwinilunga districts.

His children, Peter and Andy, are fluent in Lunda too.

Next month, Fisher (Chief Nyamwana ) will be celebrating four years since his ascendancy to the throne.

His bestowment was witnessed by Senior Chief Kanongesha who presides over the two districts which are rich in pineapples.

Although his role is purely ceremonial, Fisher defied all odds when he was picked to become a co-Chief Nyamwana.

To many local people though, this was not a surprise because the Fisher family which came to Zambia – then called Northern Rhodesia –is a household name in Ikelengi and Mwinilunga districts.

Previous articlePresident Donald Trump meet Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA, Lazarous Kapambwe

2 COMMENTS

  1. This is a lie. Peter Fisher was never adopted and he is not the brother of the former Israeli governor. Peter came to the thrown through succession from his father, Mwata kazembe honored the fishers with a royal little for their contribution to the development of the Lunda people. I know this to be true because i have met and ate with Peter and his father

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural Newseditor - 2

Chief Nyamwana of the Lunda’s urges people to invest in their villages

https://youtu.be/JBCOZ18oAlU Chief Nyamwana, the white traditional ruler of the Lunda speaking people of Mwinilunga District in North Western Province has...
Read more
General News

President Donald Trump meet Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA, Lazarous Kapambwe

Chief Editor - 21
United States President Donald Trump has met Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA, Lazarous Kapambwe at the White House in Washington D.C., and reiterated US...
Read more
Rural News

Government engages China Geo Engineering Corporation to upgrade Roads in Mungwi District

Chief Editor - 8
Government has engaged China Geo Engineering Corporation to upgrade the Chambeshi Ring road in Mungwi District of Northern Province. This came to light when Special...
Read more
Feature Politics

HH welcomes the adjournment of Parliament

Chief Editor - 14
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has welcomed the adjournment of Parliament Sine Die following the death of two parliamentarians and two staff members in a...
Read more
General News

Manyele is new RDA Acting CEO

Chief Editor - 8
The Road Development Agency Board has appointed George Manyele as the Acting Director and Chief Executive Officer replacing Elias Mwape who served as CEO...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government engages China Geo Engineering Corporation to upgrade Roads in Mungwi District

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
Government has engaged China Geo Engineering Corporation to upgrade the Chambeshi Ring road in Mungwi District of Northern Province. This came to light when Special...
Read more

The newly constructed Multi Facility Economic Zone in Central Province belongs to Chibombo District-Wina

Rural News Chief Editor - 15
Vice President Inonge Wina has clarified that the newly constructed Multi-Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ) in Central Province belongs to Chibombo District. The Vice President made...
Read more

Contractors working on various projects in Muchinga Province not yet paid

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
Special Assistant to the President for Projects, Implementation and Monitoring Andrew Chellah says contractors working on various projects in Muchinga Province will soon be...
Read more

Three farm workers at Hakainde Hichilema’s farm appear in Court for Murder

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
Three farm workers at Hakainde Hichilema's farm in Choma have appeared in the Choma Magistrates court on allegations of murder. Byta FM’s Court Beat Journalist...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.