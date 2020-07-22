The Economics Association of Zambia and the Luapula Provincial Administration are considering a partnership to launch the Citizens Entrepreneur Development Programme.

The Citizen Entrepreneur Development Programme is aimed at increasing people’s income at the household level in Luapula Province.

According to EAZ President Lubinda Haabazoka, the programme is also aimed at helping the Province to lift people out of poverty through entrepreneurship.

Dr Haabazoka explains that his Association has since gone into partnerships with the African Green Resources -AGR-, the Programme Against Malnutrition -PAM- and other investors to successfully run the Citizens Entrepreneur Development Programme.

He says the EAZ has decided to start with Luapula owing to the region’s rich endowment in agriculture, forestry, minerals, livestock, fisheries among many other natural resources.

Dr Haabazoka says EAZ will closely work with cooperatives and chiefdoms to train entrepreneurs to create wealth and thousands of jobs at chiefdom level in Luapula Province.

And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa assured EAZ and its partners of government’s support adding that any initiative aimed at combating poverty in the Province will receive full attention.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chilangwa who has held various engagement meetings with EAZ in Lusaka says he is impressed with the proposals that the EAZ has so far made.