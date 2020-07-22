9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
type here...
General News

President Donald Trump meet Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA, Lazarous Kapambwe

By Chief Editor
37 views
4
General News President Donald Trump meet Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA, Lazarous Kapambwe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United States President Donald Trump has met Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA, Lazarous Kapambwe at the White House in Washington D.C., and reiterated US support to Zambia in fighting the COVID-19.

Ambassador Kapambwe took the opportunity to brief President Trump how Zambia is dealing with COVID-19 as the US President asked about the situation and how the country was dealing with the pandemic.

“Among other things we discussed, President Trump assured me of continued cooperation with Zambia in the fight against COVID-19. He reiterated the United States support in fighting this pandemic,” Ambassador Kapambwe said adding that he took the opportunity to thank the President for the US assistance to Zambia.

Washington and Lusaka have for generations enjoyed long lasting and strong relations with few parallels on the African continent.

The friendship dates back decades to Zambia’s independence in 1964 when the country’s founding leader, Kenneth Kaunda, found in the United States a genuine, willing ally and set the stage for a long-standing partnership.

President Trump formally received credentials from Ambassador Kapambwe, in the Oval Office at the White House Credentialing Ceremony Friday July 17, 2020.

He officially received Ambassador Kapambwe credentials on 8th April 2020 during which he expressed his Government’s desire to deepen the “strong and abiding friendship” between Zambia and the United States of America.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Washington DC Eric Mwanza.

Previous articleGovernment engages China Geo Engineering Corporation to upgrade Roads in Mungwi District

4 COMMENTS

  5. Musinkhu wa ambassador nibvuto. Pepena – Trump is just too tall.
    I hope its true Trump does not believe in COVID-19 or Kung-Flu as he calls it.
    Disaster!!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

President Donald Trump meet Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA, Lazarous Kapambwe

United States President Donald Trump has met Zambia’s Ambassador to the USA, Lazarous Kapambwe at the White House in...
Read more
Rural News

Government engages China Geo Engineering Corporation to upgrade Roads in Mungwi District

Chief Editor - 1
Government has engaged China Geo Engineering Corporation to upgrade the Chambeshi Ring road in Mungwi District of Northern Province. This came to light when Special...
Read more
Feature Politics

HH welcomes the adjournment of Parliament

Chief Editor - 2
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has welcomed the adjournment of Parliament Sine Die following the death of two parliamentarians and two staff members in a...
Read more
General News

Manyele is new RDA Acting CEO

Chief Editor - 1
The Road Development Agency Board has appointed George Manyele as the Acting Director and Chief Executive Officer replacing Elias Mwape who served as CEO...
Read more
Headlines

1,000 deaths per day in Zambia by August due to Covid-19-Dr Chilufya

Chief Editor - 10
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has warned that Zambia could suffer deaths of up to 1,000 daily by August due to Covid-19 if prevention...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Manyele is new RDA Acting CEO

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Road Development Agency Board has appointed George Manyele as the Acting Director and Chief Executive Officer replacing Elias Mwape who served as CEO...
Read more

Death of Rodgers Mwewa is a shock and a great loss to the people of Zambia-President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 11
President Edgar Lungu says the death of Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa is a shock and a great loss to the people of...
Read more

UNZA Don Condemns Police Brutality Against PF Cadres

General News Chief Editor - 34
Sishuwa Sishuwa has condemned the Zambia Police Service for beating PF cadres when corruption-accused Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya appeared in court. Two weeks...
Read more

FAZ says it is facing challenges in getting COVID-19 results on time

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Football Association of Zambia FAZ has said that it is facing challenges in getting COVID-19 results on time. FAZ Super League Manager Brian Mulenga...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.