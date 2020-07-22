Vice President, Mrs, Inonge Wina and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Patrick Matibini today led Members of Parliament and Staff of the National Assembly of Zambia in a mass testing exercise for the Coronavirus disease, 2019 (COVID-19) at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, 22nd July 2020.

Speaking during the mass testing exercise, Her Honour the Vice President, Mrs, Inonge M Wina, MP, said it was imperative for every Member of Parliament (MP) to test and know their COVID-19 status considering that they will be interacting with their families and constituents. She also urged Zambians at large to not be sceptical but test for COVID-19 as it is a life-threatening disease.

And Speaker Matibini also encouraged staff of the National Assembly and MPs to take the test, pointing out that MPs were the apex of political leadership in the country and therefore needed to lead by example.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Honourable Godfridah Sumaili, MP, praised the National Assembly of Zambia Management for organising such an exercise to enable MP’s and staff get tested quickly, she also thanked the Ministry of Health for reaching out to many Zambians and commended the church for being responsive to COVID-19 and adhering to the health guidelines in protecting their members.

And Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Chitalu Chilufya, MP, stated that the advocacy of the mass testing exercise conducted by the National would go a long way in inspiring people to test for covid-19.

He also emphasized the need to invest in testing as it would help to detect cases early and administer therapy for better outcomes. He added that testing for COVID-19 would change the landscape of the pandemic.

In order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the Fourth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly adjourned sine die on Tuesday, 21st July 2020.

It is not known when the results will be made public.