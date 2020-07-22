Lusaka City Council Public Health Committee Chairperson Councilor Chilando Chitangala says Statutory Instrument 21 and 22 of 2020 and the Public Health Act are still in effect and people should adhere to the guidelines.

The Roma Ward 17 Councilor has observed that people have relaxed on measures and are not wearing masks and social distancing when they are in public places despite the presidential directive and the laws put in place.

Ms Chitangala has noted that wearing of masks in public places is mandatory and everyone including those in markets should adhere to public health guidelines.

“it is important that every time you are going out in public, you need to mask up. Those people in markets should also mask up and practice social distancing” she said.

Ms Chitangala observed that COVID-19 related deaths have in the past week increased and this should make people take COVID 19 guidelines seriously.

She said people need not to wait for the central government to force them to follow COVID 19 preventive measures that have been put in place by the authorities.

Ms Chitangala has also appealed to people planning to host events to postpone them to a later date when COVID 19 has been managed.