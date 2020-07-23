Zambia has recorded six Covid-19 related deaths and 206 new positive cases. This is out of 544 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says this brings the number of deaths to 134 and positive cases to over 3,779.

He says the six deaths, with five Brought in Dead cases at Lusaka’s University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and one case in which a patient in Kalulushi died in Hospital.

Dr. Chilufya also revealed that 18 people remain on Oxygen, with two in critical condition.

Speaking during the daily briefing in Lusaka, Dr. Chilufya said President Edgar Lungu is concerned with the increased cases and has directed for enhanced community engagement for behavioral change.

He said President Lungu is concerned with poor adherence to Covid-19 measures, and noted that the Ministries of Local Government, Health and Home Affairs will scale up measures.

Dr. Chilufya said the pandemic has now spread to all parts of the country with at least one district in each province having recorded a case.

And the Minister said over 300 people including staff at Parliament were yesterday tested with results expected today.

He advised citizens to ensure they protect themselves by not making unnecessary movements, saying trends have shown that people with non-Communicable Diseases like Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer and even HIV are at a high risk of dying.