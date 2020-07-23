9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Nkana Plan To Stay Top of 2019/20 Title Race

By sports
Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga has demanded that his players jealously guard their newly acquired number one status with nine league games left before the 2019/2020 league title is decided.

The record 12-time champions beat tenth placed Zanaco 3-0 at home in Kitwe on July 22 to go top of the FAZ Super Division log, relegating Forest Rangers to second place on goal difference and tied on 46 points from 25 and 24 games played respectively.

“It means a lot. You know to be on top you just need to focus, you just need to concentrate on the coming games,” Chabinga said.

“The previous games that we played, we had been drawing, this time I think we just need to work on the next opponents so that we don’t lose top slot.

“We don’t need to lose focus; we have been talking about representing the country, these boys are aware, like I mentioned they are pushing hard whatever we are doing, they putting maximum effort.”

Second half goals from Crispin Mulenga inthe 46th minute, Kelvin Mubanga in the 51st minute and Idris Mbombo in the 84th minute saw Nkana jump from 5th to number one.

Nkana visit Red Arrows on August 1 away in Lusaka whom they beat 3-0 in Kitwe last October.

