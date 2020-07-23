By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

We find the scheme by the UPND to dethrone the Mwine Lubemba Chitimukulu Henry Kanyanta Sosala, in the unlikely event of forming Government, extremely reprehensible. This evil scheme by the UPND is not only very tribal and divisive, but it is a censurable scheme that will backfire terribly on Mr. Hichilema and his Party. It seems Mr. Hichilema and his Party have not embraced in the old wisdom that,

“you do not spit into the wind because it will come back in your face”.

His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, Mwine Lubemba is a crusader and messenger of the liberating power of truth. And, “you shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free”!

Is not Mr. Hichilema interested in the liberating power of truth, no matter who says it?

Is Mr. Hichilema so bound and driven by tribalism and vengeance that, he is so irked and troubled by the wisdom, truth and principles of His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, Mwine Lubemba? And is it moral for Mr. Hichilema’s UPND to be actively planning ill against the Mwine Lubemba?

Driven by his tribal and divisive instincts, Mr. Hichilema has found reason and peace in allowing his Spokespersons in the Alliance, to insult and demean the Mwine Lubemba. This scheme is not imaginary. This scheme is real and in active sponsored operation, which is the only reason Mr. Hichilema has not seen any value in apologising to the Mwine Lubemba for the insults he has received from Mr. Hichilema’s alliance.

This anarchist and divisive scheme is not only targeted at the Mwine Lubemba, but at the Bemba speaking people as a whole, because; one cannot respect a people whose “King” he/she derides or insults.

Further, the above-mentioned scheme is not only targeted at the Bemba speaking people everywhere, but it is also targeted at the paramount Chiefs Litunga of Barotseland, Gawa Undi of the Chewa people, Chitimukulu of the Bemba, and Nkosi Ya Makosi Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people.

We can say to the UPND that they are now playing with fire. We want to advise Mr. Hichilema and his UPND to immediately stop spitting in the wind, because that will come back to hit them in their faces.

Driven by vengeance and division, Mr. Hichilema and UPND aspire for the highest office in the land so that they can unleash their vengeance and division.

True to his nature, for example, instead of him preaching nation building and unity, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema this week issued a veiled threat to dismiss all civil servants and diplomats he labelled as Patriotic Front supporters. This is coming from the mouth of someone who lies about creating jobs, when his agenda is to make hundreds of our brothers and sisters jobless based on tribe, region and his suspections about their political persuasion.

How does Mr. Hichilema create jobs by destroying jobs and livelihoods of civil servants only because of his suspicions or because of the civil servants’ tribe or region? Infact, Mr. Hichilema’s job creation strategy is a misnomer given his crusade to fire civil servants based only on his suspicions, flimsy reasons, and tribalism.

Given his apparent lack of understanding of governance, and given his apparent innate disrespect for institutions; Mr. Hichilema needs to be reminded that the country has a professional Civil Service Commission with specific rules and guidelines. If Mr. Hichilema has any solid evidence of any _”Patriotic Front”_ civil servant, let him bring such evidence to the Commission and the nation.

Only there is no such hard evidence, only more falsehoods, divisiveness and anarchism from Mr. Hichilema and his UPND.

The threat against civil servants is an empty, veiled threat because based on our information, the UPND is all targeting civil servants from both PF strongholds, including some from UPND strongholds. According to the UPND, originating from a region that is not their stronghold and you are a civil servant, to them that’s an admission of guilt of supporting the Patriotic Front. To paraphrase Dr. Martin Luther King Jr:

“We all want a Zambia where each one of us, including civil servants, are judged by the content of our character, not by our tribe or region!”

Therefore, the UPND’s vengeful vendetta targeted at civil servants coming from Western, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern, Eastern, Copperbelt, North-Western and those Southerners who are deemed not to support UPND — should be condemned by all well-meaning Zambians.

We appeal to all Zambians of good conscience to condemn Mr. Hichilema’s anarchist tribal, regional “cleansing” and witchhunt agenda of Zambia’s civil service.

Lastly, but certainly not the least, we want to appeal to our brother the NDC leader Hon Chishimba Kambwili if his conscience is clear that he is in partnership and colluding with those people insulting his Paramount Chief Mwine Lubemba. To the NDC leader, we ask; do you find being a party to an alliance insulting your own Paramount Chief Mwine Lubemba, a honourable and moral thing to do?