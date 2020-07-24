Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has officially signed his contract as Chipolopolo coach after a six-month wait.

Government officially unveiled Micho on July 24 in Lusaka after a lengthy administrative delay.

Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga said Government will ensure they give Micho all the support he needs during his two year stint of the 2012 AFCON champions.

“We will also make sure that we work hand in hand with FAZ in attending to the challenges you are going to face in this country. His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia (Edgar Lungu) who is patron of FAZ welcomes you to this nation and he believes that you can deliver and can meet the expectation of the people of Zambia in making sure that the glory which we hard in this nation is retained,” said Mulenga.

And Micho said he was humbled to see his appointment ratified but that he was aware of the challenges that awaited him.

“If we succeed, it will be all of us. If we fail it will be myself but with the way things have been done before and the way we are doing things in the same spirit to retain Zambian football where it belongs; from the government, FAZ, technical people all over the country and players that are also happy of success because they want to repeat the success that has been achieved and outmatch it by going to the World Cup for the first time is something that will drive us to the right direction,” Micho said.

Micho’s first tournament will be the CHAN this January in Cameroon.