Kitwe United coach Stephen Mwansa is relieved to see his team reclaim top spot in FAZ National Division 1 after beating National Assembly 1-0 on Thursday in Lusaka.

Prior to facing Assembly at Queensmead Stadium, Kitwe lost 2-1 to Police College in Ndola last Saturday.

The win over Assembly saw Chingalika open a one point lead with 48 points from 24 matches, relegating Prison Leopards to second position.

“The game went on well and it is good we won. Coming from a loss we expected to win. At least we have managed to collect three points after losing the game against Police College,” Mwansa said.

“The guys fought hard, we managed to score in the first half and defended well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Buchi Boys’ next match against Zesco Shockers set for Mongu has been pushed to Sunday.

And Mwansa said the tight schedule is making it difficult for his team to plan well for the games.

“It is indeed a tight schedule and it’s tough to plan. The most important thing is keeping the players’ fitness levels high,” he said.

Kitwe are seeking promotion to the FAZ Super Division following their relegation at the end of the 2019 transitional season.