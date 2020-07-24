9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 24, 2020
type here...
General News

Zambia Law Development Commission Electronic Voting For Prisoners

By Chief Editor
37 views
0
General News Zambia Law Development Commission Electronic Voting For Prisoners
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Law Development Commission has recommended Electronic Voting as one of the means to actualise prisoners’ rights to vote.

The Commission has also recommended that the Electoral Process Act be amended by repealing section nine sub-section one clause “E” and section 47 to establish polling stations in Correctional facilities.

Zambia Law Development Commission Chairperson, Roydah Kaoma says the commission has further recommended that the Prisons Act Chapter 97 of the Laws of Zambia, must be reviewed to enhance prisoners’ access to information.

Justice Kaoma, who is also Supreme Court Judge, says the move will additionally enable the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- to access Correctional Facilities.

She says the recommendations follow the finalisation of the survey carried by the commission, after a request by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Justice Kaoma says the request was issued in 2018 after the 2017 Constitutional Court Judgement in the Case of Godfrey Malembeka versus the Attorney General, which validated the right to vote among prisoners under lawful custody.

She disclosed this during a Virtual Meeting in Lusaka, encompassing officials of the Zambia Law Development Commission, Zambia Correctional Service, Electoral Commission of Zambia and Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue-ZCID.

Prisons Care and Counselling Association Executive Director Godfrey Malembeka and other stakeholders also participated in the virtual meeting.

Dr. Malembeka was a litigant in the 2017 case of Godfrey Malembeka versus the Attorney General, where the Constitutional Court validated the right to vote among prisoners under lawful custody.

Previous articleZambia Police Headquarters records some Confirmed Cases of COVID-19-Kampyongo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia Law Development Commission Electronic Voting For Prisoners

The Zambia Law Development Commission has recommended Electronic Voting as one of the means to actualise prisoners’ rights to...
Read more
General News

Zambia Police Headquarters records some Confirmed Cases of COVID-19-Kampyongo

Chief Editor - 0
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the police headquarters has recorded some confirmed cases of COVID-19. Mr. Kampyongo says the officers who tested positive have...
Read more
Feature Sports

GRZ confirms Micho’s Appointment As Chipolopolo Boss

sports - 0
Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has officially signed his contract as Chipolopolo coach after a six-month wait. Government officially unveiled Micho on July 24 in Lusaka after...
Read more
Feature Sports

Kitwe United Relieved to Be Back As Promotion Race Leaders

sports - 0
Kitwe United coach Stephen Mwansa is relieved to see his team reclaim top spot in FAZ National Division 1 after beating National Assembly 1-0...
Read more
General News

I have information that unemployed teachers are being asked to pay for their practicing certificates-HH

Chief Editor - 17
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he has information that the Teaching Council of Zambia is asking both employed and unemployed teachers to pay for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Police Headquarters records some Confirmed Cases of COVID-19-Kampyongo

General News Chief Editor - 0
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the police headquarters has recorded some confirmed cases of COVID-19. Mr. Kampyongo says the officers who tested positive have...
Read more

I have information that unemployed teachers are being asked to pay for their practicing certificates-HH

General News Chief Editor - 17
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says he has information that the Teaching Council of Zambia is asking both employed and unemployed teachers to pay for...
Read more

Malupenga commends MISA Zambia for undertaking a survey to determine public trust in the media

General News Chief Editor - 6
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has commended MISA Zambia and its partners for undertaking a survey to determine public...
Read more

Nevers Mumba, TD Jakes feeds 10,000 Kalikiliki residents

General News Chief Editor - 17
The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba and Bishop T. D Jakes of the Potter's House International...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.