The Zambia Law Development Commission has recommended Electronic Voting as one of the means to actualise prisoners’ rights to vote.

The Commission has also recommended that the Electoral Process Act be amended by repealing section nine sub-section one clause “E” and section 47 to establish polling stations in Correctional facilities.

Zambia Law Development Commission Chairperson, Roydah Kaoma says the commission has further recommended that the Prisons Act Chapter 97 of the Laws of Zambia, must be reviewed to enhance prisoners’ access to information.

Justice Kaoma, who is also Supreme Court Judge, says the move will additionally enable the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- to access Correctional Facilities.

She says the recommendations follow the finalisation of the survey carried by the commission, after a request by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Justice Kaoma says the request was issued in 2018 after the 2017 Constitutional Court Judgement in the Case of Godfrey Malembeka versus the Attorney General, which validated the right to vote among prisoners under lawful custody.

She disclosed this during a Virtual Meeting in Lusaka, encompassing officials of the Zambia Law Development Commission, Zambia Correctional Service, Electoral Commission of Zambia and Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue-ZCID.

Prisons Care and Counselling Association Executive Director Godfrey Malembeka and other stakeholders also participated in the virtual meeting.

Dr. Malembeka was a litigant in the 2017 case of Godfrey Malembeka versus the Attorney General, where the Constitutional Court validated the right to vote among prisoners under lawful custody.