It's absurd for UPND to Write to EU over the decision to allow Inmates to vote-Kampyongo

HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has questioned the intelligence and seriousness of the United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Steven Katuka and his party who claim to have written to the European Union and the Electoral Commission of Zambia over the decision to allow Inmates to vote.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Lusaka to give an update on the security situation in the country yesterday, Hon Kampyongo said that it was unfortunate that the entire Secretary-General of a political party can accuse the government of trying to rig elections by allowing inmates to vote.

Hon Kampyongo reiterated that the subject of allowing Inmates to vote was not a decision by the government but by civil society organizations such as PRISCA and others through a constitutional court ruling.

“You all do recall that in 2017, a Mr. Malembeka representing an organization called PRISCA went to the Constitutional Court where it was ruled that correctional service inmates be allowed to vote in future elections, it was not ourselves as the government that went to court and the UPND Secretary-General will do well to work with facts unlike concocting things for political expediency,” Hon Kampyongo said.

The Minister said the Opposition Party Secretary-General Steven Katuka is free to petition the Concourt against the ruling it passed in 2017 in Favor of Mr. Malembeka and his Organization.

“The naivety of the Secretary-General of the UPND is perturbing really that instead of going on the ground to mobilize votes for his party he has instead as usual opted to start crying like a small baby even to a point of going to write to the European Union which is well aware of the origin of this decision to allow inmates formerly known as prisoners to vote” Hon Kampyongo said.

He said it is now becoming absurd that the UPND should always rush to making accusations of vote-rigging even when a normal and routine exercise such as mobile voter registration is conducted.

7 COMMENTS

  1. UPNDEAD is sick.
    Kicks of a dying horse.
    These negroes need not enter plot one.
    They don’t understand our national constitution or electoral laws.
    Submit to Bill 10, no! But they are busy running to the ICJ and EU just to get things we can do in our institutions nationally.
    You dare not put a stinking uninformed grouping of know nothings to steer the ship.

    1
    3

  3. I personally have no problem with inmates voting, the problem is the Commissioner of Prisons and the govt. telling opposition or other players that they will not be allowed to solicity for votes in these facilities.

  4. Let vote at your peril if you think you will win.

    Remember that there is always two sides of a story.

    When you work hard to manipulate the system and expect the system to manipulate you too.

    PF must go!

    1

  5. Most inmates are PF including himself yet to be an inmate. Thats why UPND is worried over such manoeuvres to rig elections. Just eave out the prisoners and we shall all be fine.
    Disaster!!!!

  6. I laughed when I heard about this from my intelligence analysts. Upnd are very childish quacks. How can anyone put trust in a party that runs to its imperial whlte masters every time they don’t get their way. Good thing is they will never rule because can you imagine a government that seeks answers from Europe. These are the sell outs who would sell Zambia to the gay businesses in Europe

  7. I laughed when I heard about this from my intelligence analysts. Upnd are very childish quacks. How can anyone put trust in a party that runs to its imperial whlte masters every time they don’t get their way. Good thing is they will never rule because can you imagine a government that seeks answers from Europe. These are the sell outs who would sell Zambia to the gay businesses in Europe . Kz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

