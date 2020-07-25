Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa is happy with the decision by Zambian Breweries to increase the quantity of cassava to be purchased from small scale farmers in the province .

Mr. Chilangwa has also thanked Zambian Breweries for its target to purchase three thousand one hundred and fifty tonnes of cassava from last year’s three thousand tonnes.

He says Zambian Breweries and its partners such as Musika have made the cassava sub-sector as a key economic unit worth more investment in Luapula Province.

Mr. Chilangwa noted that the launch of the cassava purchasing season is another milestone in the cassava value chain.

Mr. Chilangwa said this in a speech read on his behalf by Luapula Province Assistant Secretary Charles Daka during the launch of the 2020 cassava harvest season at Mansa’s Farm Institute.

Meanwhile, Mansa Mayor Emmanuel Chungu urged farmers to venture into cassava growing because it is less costly as compared to other crops such as maize.

And Luapula Province Investments Coordinator Joseph Maopu has urged youths in Luapula Province to take advantage of the economic opportunities offered by the cassava value chain to improve their livelihoods.