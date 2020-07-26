Zanaco stay put at number ten despite making a modest recovery at home in Sunday’s Lusaka derby league encounter against Nkwazi at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The draw comes just four days after Zanaco were routed 3-0 away by leaders Nkana in Kitwe.

The match finished 0-0 in what was also Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda’s reunion against his ex-charges Nkwazi who sacked him earlier this season after picking up one win and four draws in their opening nine fixtures of the 2019/2020 season.

There was also no Covid-19 test delays with both sides compliant before kickoff that saw six Nkwazi players sent into quarantine.

Meanwhile, Zanaco who already have five players in quarantine, have suffered a further setback when defender Belchance Makiese was red-carded in the 87th minute following a confrontation with Nkwazi striker Emmanuel Chabula.

Zanaco have 36 points from 23 games with two matches in hand and are ten points behind leaders Nkana as they prepare to face third placed Green Eagles away in Choma on Wednesday.

Nkwazi are just above the bottom four relegation zone at number 14 on 28 points with nine games left in which to avoid the drop.