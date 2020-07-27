9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 27, 2020
Exit Maize Farmers, enter Hempreneurs

By Chief Editor
By DAVID KANDUZA

THE Zambia Hemp Growers and Industries Association (ZamHemp) says the country will soon experience a revolution of million youths hempreneurs country-wide once the state-of-the-art technology and technological innovations are put in place in starting September this year.

ZamHemp president and chief executive officer Peter Sinkamba told the Sunday Times during the week that ZamHemp, which will focus on high-value agriculture through hemp industrialization will utilize existing and upcoming agriculture and medicines legalization to conform and comply with the Zambian laws and policies.

Mr Sinkamba said ZamHemp has since set up a National Training Institute and Research Centre (NTIRC) which will be the training hub for Zambian hempreneurs. He added that ZamHemp will collaborate with various local and international research institutions to train the hempreneurs. Among international institutions which will work with ZamHemp is the Centre of International Rural Development Studies (CIRDS), the faculty of economics and management at the Czech University of Life Science Praque in Czech Republic.

“The Czech Republic has identified areas of collaboration in training, research and development and possibilities to transfer Czech technologies and know-how through associate membership affiliation with ZamHemp,” he said.

Mr Sinkamba said the core objective of CIRDS is to support the development of global rural areas with a complex set of activities that need to be conducted within the existing organization of the particualr society where collaboartion has been sealed.

He said this approach takes into account the current state and strategy of the Czech Republic in relation to the issue and the possibilities and needs of the recipient partners as well as speaking to needs of a company in a developing country. He added that Zambia happens to be the Priority Country for Czech International Development Aid, and for this reason, our country stands to benefit greatly through this collaboration.

“Our partnership with the Czechs on technologies and know-how, training, research and development will enhance not only the operations of our National Training Institute and Research Centre at ZamHemp but the nation at large through hempreneurs,” he said.

Professor Lubos Smutka head of CIRDS his letter of intent to ZamHemp recently said that the university had identified potential areas of collaboration in training, research and development with the training centre at ZamHemp.

“We will be exchanging information on possible concrete collaborative activities that should lead to signing extra contracts to realize the collaborative activities of mutual interest to the Czech and Zambian business community and community at large to build human capacity and develop your line of business in Zambia,” Professor Smutka said.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Take it easy mr sinkamba. This is still work in progress. I would suggest waiting government’s guidance before you disappoint yourself. Issues of trading in such substances are highly regulated for obvious reasons. Good to see you planning ahead but remember things may change as security and safety of nation comes first. Kz

    2

  2. Take it easy mr sinkamba. This is still work in progress. I would suggest waiting government’s guidance before you disappoint yourself. Issues of trading in such substances are highly regulated for obvious reasons. Good to see you planning ahead but remember things may change as security and safety of nation comes first. Kaizar

    1
    1

  3. I usually visit Zambia in April, after malaria season, not hot, not cold either. I didn’t go this year because of covid19. But visits are to walk in my maize and cassava fields so I witness my seasonal “investment”. I enjoy walking with 4 cobs of fresh maize to roast every afternoon.
    Now you tell me to stop my maize production? so what will be tasting from the marijuana fields, I can’t even stand my uncle’s smoke of ulubangula! No thanks, my 200 bags of maize per year is good enough.

