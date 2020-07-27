Opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says his party outside or inside the government, has neither intention nor capacity to interfere in the selection, continued reign nor removal of any traditional leadership in this country.

He says the UPND simply has no legal, moral desire or other basis to carry out such a mission.

Mr Hichilema says in as far as the UPND is concerned, this is unattainable and well outside the party cherished values, virtues and aspirations.

“Our duty is to work with all traditional leaders (headmen, chiefs, paramount chiefs and others in the traditional hierarchy of our nation), and other stakeholders in fostering economic and social development to benefit all our citizens in the whole country regardless of ethnic, religious, political, and other affiliations or artificial boundaries”, he said.

“For the record, I as Hakainde Hichilema, have never said or done anything against the Chitimukulu or the Bemba Royal Establishment”, Mr Hichilema added.

He said when the Patriotic Front was harassing the Chitimukulu with Edgar Lungu as Home Affairs Minister deployed hundreds of police officers to prevent his ascension to the throne; he stood by the Chitimukulu and rendered support to him.

“As a country, we would rather use our time and focus discussion on more serious and pressing issues affecting our citizens such as finding solutions to the economic meltdown and the COVID 19 pandemic, as these do not spare anyone from whatever background or political affiliation”, he said.

Mr Hichilema said he is aware of the desperation by some of his opponents who have no messages for the masses, other than driving hatred against fellow citizens.

He said Zambians find these misplaced efforts to drive a wedge between citizens, tragic, retrogressive and a danger to national unity.

Mr Hichilema said within the context of democratic dispensation, it is the UPND’s duty to jealously guard the peace Zambia has enjoyed as a country since independence, and focus on seeking unity than disunity, love than hate and honesty than unnecessary innuendos.

He said there is so much work to be done and the UPND are preoccupied with ways and means of how citizens can put food on their tables and send their children to school.

“We believe that the above response should put to rest this unnecessary digression from critical national issues”, he added.