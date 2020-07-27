Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has called on corporate entities who made pledges towards the fight against COVID-19 to activate them.

The Minister indicated that some of them have not yet fulfilled their pledges.

Meanwhile, Dr.Chilufya has expressed worry at the levels of stigma against COVID-19 patients.

Speaking during the COVID-19 routine update at the ministry of health on Sunday, Dr. Chilufya said stigma reduces the gains made in the fight against the pandemic.

“There is no need for stigma because anybody is at risk. We frown upon stigma there is no need to stigmatise against COVID-19 patients.” Said Dr. Chilufya.

He expressed concern that because of stigma, people who are critically ill in their homes are failing to report themselves putting a lot of lives in danger.

He said President Edgar Lungu’s call for unity of purpose and solidarity was key in the fight against the pandemic.