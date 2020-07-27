Local Government Minister Dr. Charles Banda has announced the immediate suspension of Lusaka and Kitwe City Councils for three months following illegalities in land allocation.

The suspension of the two councils follows the visit to Matero Constituency by the Ministries of Local Government and Lands and Natural Resources where the Council permitted the extension of properties into road reserves.

Announcing the development at a media briefing, Dr. Banda said following the findings of the visit, the Lusaka City Council Planning Authority has been instructed to revoke the temporal permit to install a trading container on Vubu road.

Further, the Planning Department has been instructed to ensure proposed extension on a road reserve in Emmasdale be revoked and another extension in Chanyunyu road be stopped immediately as they encroach on road reserves.

Dr. Banda said the two Ministries will monitor developments in both Lusaka and Kitwe to ensure that the directives given are adhered to.

He said the PF Government will not allow illegalities in illegal land allocation and any officer that will be found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

Dr. Banda said the two City Councils had gone overboard in perpetrating illegalities in land allocation and such ills will not be condoned.

He said Administrators will be appointed within this week for both Lusaka and Kitwe City Councils.

And Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata has cautioned land officials not to endorse any illegalities in land allocation.

She said her Ministry has also revoked land agencies for both Councils for three months to allow for an audit to be undertaken to ensure sanity in land allocation.