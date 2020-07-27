9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 27, 2020
MONDAY PRO'S HIT LIST

Here are brief wraps from our foreign-based stars in action over the weekend.

=SWEDEN
Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on for his second league match at Djurgarden on Sunday in a 1-0 away win over 12th positioned AIK.
Banda came on in the 72nd minute for his fifth placed team but compatriot Edward Chilufya remains sidelined with injury.


=TANZANIA
Midfielder Clatous Chama played but was not on target in champions Simba SC’s 2-1 away win over Polisi Tanzania on Sunday to end their league campaign on a high after retaining the Tanzanian league crown in late June with six games to spare.

