Here are brief wraps from our foreign-based stars in action over the weekend.

=SWEDEN

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on for his second league match at Djurgarden on Sunday in a 1-0 away win over 12th positioned AIK.

Banda came on in the 72nd minute for his fifth placed team but compatriot Edward Chilufya remains sidelined with injury.



=TANZANIA

Midfielder Clatous Chama played but was not on target in champions Simba SC’s 2-1 away win over Polisi Tanzania on Sunday to end their league campaign on a high after retaining the Tanzanian league crown in late June with six games to spare.