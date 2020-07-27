The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila said PF is opposed to intentions by the Lusaka City Council to introduce a wheelbarrow levy.

Addressing a media briefing today on the resolutions of the Central Committee, Mr Mwila said that PF stands for the poor and does not accept the decision taken by Lusaka City Council on people pushing improvised and modified wheelbarrows to earn a living.

Mr Mwila said the PF stands for the poor and does not accept the decision taken by Lusaka City Council on people pushing improvised and modified wheelbarrows to earn a living.

He reiterates that the ruling Patriotic Front is a friend of the poor and shall not accept additional burden to be placed on our people, reiterating that the ruling Patriotic Front is a friend of the poor and shall not accept additional burden to be placed on our people.

“If our people pushing wheelbarrows have any bills whatsoever, we ask Lusaka City Council (LCC) to bring them to the Party and we shall settle them on their behalf”, said Mr. Mwila.

Meanwhile, the ruling party’s Central Committee has resolved to revisit the party’s adoption process for Members of Parliament, Mayors / Council Chairpersons and Councillors to ensure that the will of the grassroots is respected in the selection of candidates ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Addressing the media at the same event, Mr Mwila said that PF will go into the general elections with popular candidates only at all levels starting with President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who is the preferred Presidential candidate.

The party called on the Zambia Police to immediately bring to book alleged PF members led by Mr. Emmanuel Jay Banda over a reported incident of attacking Law Enforcement Officers at Lusaka Central Police.

Mr Mwila also announced that PF has appointed a Committee, following reports of violence and intimidation, to carry out a forensic study of party elections held in Mandevu and Munali Constituencies saying the independent Committee will submit its findings and recommendations to the Secretary-General before the end of August 2020 for determination.

Speaking when he addressed the media, Monday morning, on the resolutions of the Central Committee meeting held on 25th July, 2020 at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila announced that all Party Officials linked to the illegal gold mining and theft of gold exhibits have been dropped from their positions.

“The ruling Patriotic Front cherishes the ideals of intra-party democracy, and this is an ideal which defines who we are as a Party. This is extremely important because, ensuring and promoting intra-party democracy is the only way that the Patriotic Front continues to renew its mandate with the people – the general membership on whose behalf we lead,” said Hon Mwila.

“Against this background, elections in the Party will continue under the New Normal. As part of the PF’s democratic nature and in complying with Article 60 of the Republican Constitution, the Central Committee reaffirmed its earlier resolution to conduct elections in the remaining six (6) Provinces namely; Lusaka, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern, Western and Southern Provinces. In holding these elections, the Secretariat will ensure that there is maximum compliance to Public Health Regulations concerning COVID-19.”

He further disclosed that once all the remaining Provincial elections have been held, the Central Committee will receive a comprehensive report which shall guide preparations for the Party’s General Conference.

“As we are all aware, our country goes for General Elections next year with or without COVID-19. This, therefore, makes intra-Party elections an absolute must. However, these intra-party elections shall be held and completed under very strict adherence to Public Health Regulations, Guidelines and Certification vis-à-vis COVID-19,” said the Secretary-General.

“Therefore, the clarion call for continuous renewal and re-energizing of Patriotic Front party structures across the country is non-negotiable and unstoppable.”