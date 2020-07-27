PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the statement issued by Senior Chief Mukuni represents the views of UNPD Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people said he finds efforts to drag Mr Hichilema and Alliance for Democracy and Development Leader Charles Milupi into the Bemba royal family infighting by Paramount Chief Chitimukulu unfortunate.

But Mr Chanda says Mr Hichilema through Senior Chief Mukuni have launched a mocking attack on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu.

He has reiterated that the reasonable thing Mr Hichilema can do is to tame his Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka for the insulting and belittling remarks he has been issuing against Paramount Chief Chitimukulu.

Mr Chanda has also challenged Mr Hichilema to apologize to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and the Bemba speaking people for the insulting remarks being issued by his party leaders.

He said it is unheard of for senior party members to insult the Chitimukulu or any other traditional leader in the country and for Mr Hichilema to treat it as normal.

Mr Chanda said the silence by Mr Hichilema over the matter is a confirmation that the insults coming from Mr Mucheleka have his blessing.

He said it will not help for Mr Hichilema to use Chief Mukuni to speak on his behalf but should come out himself and apologize to the traditional leader.