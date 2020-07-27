PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the statement issued by Senior Chief Mukuni represents the views of UNPD Leader Hakainde Hichilema.
Senior Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people said he finds efforts to drag Mr Hichilema and Alliance for Democracy and Development Leader Charles Milupi into the Bemba royal family infighting by Paramount Chief Chitimukulu unfortunate.
But Mr Chanda says Mr Hichilema through Senior Chief Mukuni have launched a mocking attack on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu.
He has reiterated that the reasonable thing Mr Hichilema can do is to tame his Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka for the insulting and belittling remarks he has been issuing against Paramount Chief Chitimukulu.
Mr Chanda has also challenged Mr Hichilema to apologize to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and the Bemba speaking people for the insulting remarks being issued by his party leaders.
He said it is unheard of for senior party members to insult the Chitimukulu or any other traditional leader in the country and for Mr Hichilema to treat it as normal.
Mr Chanda said the silence by Mr Hichilema over the matter is a confirmation that the insults coming from Mr Mucheleka have his blessing.
He said it will not help for Mr Hichilema to use Chief Mukuni to speak on his behalf but should come out himself and apologize to the traditional leader.
Bill 10 advocates to remove traditional chiefs from their thrones at the behest of the Republican President.
Cant the leadership of PF see that this Sunday Chanda chap does more damage than good each time he writes or says anything! His arguments are shallow and not thought through. When President Lungu keeps quiet, does that mean that he is in support of something. Sunday, go and do something else. Being a spin doctor is not your thing. Twapapata
Of course it does. It is only natural that the chief mukuni would come out in support of hh who has induced him with financial favours to ensure those areas remain upnd stronghold. However a upnd stronghold on its own cant win election. Even if we allowed evil diasporans to vote, upnd would never win. As for mukuni I would have kept quiet if I were him. Clearly some one like hh is pulling his strings
Some people just have to say anything because that is their job. During KK days we were always bombarded by commentaries from their infamous research bureau. A time comes when people get fed up of this kind of crap. Incidentally it is only when we are near a regime change when these parrots are at their loudest. RB had his own infamous parrot.
That Sunday Thing will never get employed. Frank grew up faster.
Sunday you can’t keep following behind the Chitimukulu in public with roll of toilet paper.
Nostra I am sure you think hanthony habwalya is the best thing that ever happened to media. Says it all really. Kamuhamba
Nostra I am sure you think hanthony habwalya is the best thing that ever happened to media. Says it all really. Kamuhamba. Kaizar
You’re right Sunday Chanda because you’re an idyot and Chief Mukuni is UPND spokesperson.
The way PF cadres fail to differentiate between UPND and UNDP and now what is UNPD?
There is difference between a Bemba and a Bemba speaking person, I speak Bemba and i see no need for you to drag HH in your family feuds.