Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela says he hopes the 4th Global Cross-border E-commerce in Henan, China should be better developed to realize the rapid and effective cross-border circulation of international goods and services including in tourism.

Speaking at his office this morning when Henan International Cooperation Association of Enterprises Mingzheng Xu paid a courtesy call on him, the Minister said once cross border e-commerce is enhanced, more countries including those in Africa can benefit from the initiative.

He said the event being held in Zhengzhou has been held three consecutive times since 2017 and is a major measure for Henan Province to promote cross border e-commerce exchanges and cooperation, explore new trade rules, and create ‘online Silk Road’.

The Minister said the purpose of the conference is to create an international high-end and refined cross border e-commerce exchange and promote sustainable development and innovation of cross border e-commerce.

And Mr. Xu said his company is keen to introduce a number of investors from China that could invest in various sectors including tourism.

He appreciated that Hon. Chitotela had visited Henan and understands the potential that the Province has to offer.

This is according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.